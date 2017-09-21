GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Cargo Service Centre looks to buy AI ground-handling arm

This is the third company after Turkish firm Celebi and Indian conglomerate Bird Group to show interest in buying the profit-making subsidiary of the national carrier -- Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL).

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2017, 9:02 PM IST
Representative image.
New Delhi: Airport services provider Cargo Service Centre has written to the government expressing interest in acquiring Air India's ground-handling arm AIATSL, civil aviation secretary RN Choubey said on Thursday.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo had earlier written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation expressing interest in
international flight operations of Air India as well as its subsidiary, Air India Express.

"Cargo Service Centre has written to us for ground handling services of Air India," Choubey told reporters at an event here.

Cargo Service Centre provides cargo services at Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai airports, according to its website.

Air India has several subsidiaries including AIATSL, Air India Charters Limited, IAL Airport Services Limited, Airline Allied Services Limited and Air India Engineering Services Limited.

The Union Cabinet had given its in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment of Air India and its five subsidiaries in July this year. A group of ministers has also been constituted to work on the modalities for privatisation of the national carrier.
