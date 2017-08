'Casual Taxpayer' Registration Goes Live on GSTN Portal

GST Network on Thursday said it has started the facility for registration of casual taxpayers -- those who conduct businesses occasionally.A casual taxpayer is a person who occasionally undertakes business transactions in a state/Union Territory where he/she has no place of business.Goods & Services Tax Network (GSTN) Chairman Navin Kumar said that the registration as 'casual taxpayer' will be valid for 90 days.A tax payer will also have the option to extend the registration duration once for a maximum of 90 days before the expiry of the initial period for which registration was granted."A taxpayer must go for registration as a casual taxpayer at least 5 working days prior to the commencement of business," Kumar said.Rather than registering as a regular taxpayer and being required to file 'nil' returns during off-business months, casual taxpayers can enroll for a limited period of time, GSTN said in a statement.After a taxpayer has opted to register as a 'casual taxpayer', a challan has to be generated after giving estimated values of supplies and tax and cess liability during the period of registration.The taxpayer has to make advance tax payment using the payment modes available at the GST portal, thereby completing the second stage of registration, it added."In case such a taxpayer has deposited advance tax but does not wish to continue the business, the taxpayer can apply for a refund at the time of filing application for surrender of registration," GSTN said, adding a casual taxpayer is not allowed to opt for the composition scheme.Composition scheme allows businesses to pay taxes at a concessional rate and makes tax compliance easy.Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out from July 1 and the process of the first return filing in form GSTR-3B for the month for July has already started on the GSTN portal.