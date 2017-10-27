Catalan Bank Shares Fall After Regional Parliament Declares Independence
CaixaBank, Spain's third largest lender, ended down 2.74 percent at 3.84 euros while Sabadell, the country's fifth biggest bank which earns a bigger share of its profits in Catalonia, closed down 4.85 percent at 1.59 euros.
In this file photo, the Banco Sabadell logo can be seen behind leaves on top of a building outside Madrid, Spain. (Photo: Reuters/Andrea Comas)
Madrid, Spain: Shares in Catalan banks closed down on Friday, dragging the entire stock market with them, after Catalonia's regional parliament declared independence.
CaixaBank, Spain's third largest lender, ended down 2.74 percent at 3.84 euros while Sabadell, the country's fifth biggest bank which earns a bigger share of its profits in Catalonia, closed down 4.85 percent at 1.59 euros.
Shares in the two banks have fallen since Catalonia's separatist government went ahead with an independence referendum in the wealthy northeastern region on October 1, despite it having been deemed illegal by Madrid and the courts.
Some clients withdrew their deposits from the banks, prompting the two lenders to move their legal headquarters out of Catalonia to other parts of Spain.
Neither CaixaBank nor Sabadell have revealed how much money was withdrawn, but they said the flow stopped after they moved their headquarters.
Nearly 1,700 companies have moved their headquarters outside of Catalonia since the referendum.
The International Monetary Fund warned earlier this month that Spain's strong economic recovery could be dealt a setback if the political turmoil over Catalonia's independence push continues.
Catalonia, a region of 7.5 million people in the region bordering France, generates about 20 percent of Spain's economic output.
As a separate country its gross domestic product would be about as big as Portugal's or Finland's.
Spain's benchmark Ibex-35 index of most-traded shares closed down 1.45 percent at 10,197.50 points.
CaixaBank, Spain's third largest lender, ended down 2.74 percent at 3.84 euros while Sabadell, the country's fifth biggest bank which earns a bigger share of its profits in Catalonia, closed down 4.85 percent at 1.59 euros.
Shares in the two banks have fallen since Catalonia's separatist government went ahead with an independence referendum in the wealthy northeastern region on October 1, despite it having been deemed illegal by Madrid and the courts.
Some clients withdrew their deposits from the banks, prompting the two lenders to move their legal headquarters out of Catalonia to other parts of Spain.
Neither CaixaBank nor Sabadell have revealed how much money was withdrawn, but they said the flow stopped after they moved their headquarters.
Nearly 1,700 companies have moved their headquarters outside of Catalonia since the referendum.
The International Monetary Fund warned earlier this month that Spain's strong economic recovery could be dealt a setback if the political turmoil over Catalonia's independence push continues.
Catalonia, a region of 7.5 million people in the region bordering France, generates about 20 percent of Spain's economic output.
As a separate country its gross domestic product would be about as big as Portugal's or Finland's.
Spain's benchmark Ibex-35 index of most-traded shares closed down 1.45 percent at 10,197.50 points.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|307.05
|-24.15
|-7.29
|United Spirits
|3,025.75
|+451.10
|+17.52
|ICICI Bank
|301.15
|+1.90
|+0.63
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,114.45
|+46.40
|+0.58
|SBI
|311.05
|-9.45
|-2.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|929.45
|-17.80
|-1.88
|Bharti Infratel
|419.35
|-36.35
|-7.98
|United Spirits
|3,029.40
|+454.15
|+17.64
|Yes Bank
|307.20
|-24.50
|-7.39
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,264.65
|+14.30
|+1.14
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|432.05
|+17.75
|+4.28
|Bajaj Finance
|1,819.00
|+72.25
|+4.14
|ONGC
|184.00
|+6.65
|+3.75
|Sun Pharma
|549.90
|+19.75
|+3.73
|Tata Power
|85.10
|+2.95
|+3.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|431.85
|+17.85
|+4.31
|Sun Pharma
|550.35
|+19.40
|+3.65
|ONGC
|183.55
|+6.25
|+3.53
|Tata Motors (D)
|237.70
|+7.15
|+3.10
|Tata Motors
|430.05
|+10.70
|+2.55
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|418.55
|-36.85
|-8.09
|Yes Bank
|307.05
|-24.15
|-7.29
|HPCL
|456.05
|-25.15
|-5.23
|Bharti Airtel
|485.30
|-26.00
|-5.09
|IOC
|414.95
|-21.55
|-4.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|485.10
|-25.45
|-4.98
|SBI
|310.95
|-9.70
|-3.03
|Reliance
|929.45
|-17.80
|-1.88
|Wipro
|296.00
|-5.85
|-1.94
|BHEL
|95.20
|-1.25
|-1.30
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Girija Devi's Thumri Made Me Think With My Heart
- Bigg Boss 11: Hansika Motwani Lashes Out At Hina Khan for 'Trying to Demean' South Indian Film Industry
- Steelbird Hi-GN Helmet Review - Safety With Hygiene
- England Ready for Ashes Without Ben Stokes, Says Joe Root
- Do Women Really Need To Compete With Men?