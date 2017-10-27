GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Catalan Bank Shares Fall After Regional Parliament Declares Independence

CaixaBank, Spain's third largest lender, ended down 2.74 percent at 3.84 euros while Sabadell, the country's fifth biggest bank which earns a bigger share of its profits in Catalonia, closed down 4.85 percent at 1.59 euros.

AFP

Updated:October 27, 2017, 10:11 PM IST

In this file photo, the Banco Sabadell logo can be seen behind leaves on top of a building outside Madrid, Spain. (Photo: Reuters/Andrea Comas)
Madrid, Spain: Shares in Catalan banks closed down on Friday, dragging the entire stock market with them, after Catalonia's regional parliament declared independence.



Shares in the two banks have fallen since Catalonia's separatist government went ahead with an independence referendum in the wealthy northeastern region on October 1, despite it having been deemed illegal by Madrid and the courts.

Some clients withdrew their deposits from the banks, prompting the two lenders to move their legal headquarters out of Catalonia to other parts of Spain.

Neither CaixaBank nor Sabadell have revealed how much money was withdrawn, but they said the flow stopped after they moved their headquarters.

Nearly 1,700 companies have moved their headquarters outside of Catalonia since the referendum.

The International Monetary Fund warned earlier this month that Spain's strong economic recovery could be dealt a setback if the political turmoil over Catalonia's independence push continues.

Catalonia, a region of 7.5 million people in the region bordering France, generates about 20 percent of Spain's economic output.

As a separate country its gross domestic product would be about as big as Portugal's or Finland's.

Spain's benchmark Ibex-35 index of most-traded shares closed down 1.45 percent at 10,197.50 points.​
