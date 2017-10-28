GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Centre Releases Rs 8,698 Crore as GST Compensation to States

All states barring Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh, have been given compensation for the first two months (July-August) after Goods and Services Tax rollout.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2017, 9:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Centre Releases Rs 8,698 Crore as GST Compensation to States
Image for representation., (Network18 Creatives)
Bengaluru: The centre has released Rs 8,698 crore to states to compensate them for revenue loss following GST implementation.

All states barring Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh, have been given compensation for the first two months (July-August) after Goods and Services Tax rollout.

"Rs 8,698 crore has been paid to states as compensation for July and August.

This is 58 per cent of the total cess revenue of Rs 15,060 crore in the two months," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said.

While compensation was not paid to Arunachal Pradesh because the state couldn't file any claim because of some issues, and for Rajasthan there was some other problem.

Under GST law, a cess is levied on top of 28 per cent tax on luxury cars, demerit and sin Goods like aerated drink and tobacco to collect revenue to compensate states for any revenue loss on account of GST implementation.

GST amalgamates over a dozen taxes, including service tax, excise and VAT.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,157.22 +10.09 ( +0.03%)

Nifty 50

10,323.05 -20.75 ( -0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 307.05 -24.15 -7.29
United Spirits 3,025.75 +451.10 +17.52
ICICI Bank 301.15 +1.90 +0.63
Maruti Suzuki 8,114.45 +46.40 +0.58
SBI 311.05 -9.45 -2.95
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 929.45 -17.80 -1.88
Bharti Infratel 419.35 -36.35 -7.98
United Spirits 3,029.40 +454.15 +17.64
Yes Bank 307.20 -24.50 -7.39
Indiabulls Hsg 1,264.65 +14.30 +1.14
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 432.05 +17.75 +4.28
Bajaj Finance 1,819.00 +72.25 +4.14
ONGC 184.00 +6.65 +3.75
Sun Pharma 549.90 +19.75 +3.73
Tata Power 85.10 +2.95 +3.59
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 431.85 +17.85 +4.31
Sun Pharma 550.35 +19.40 +3.65
ONGC 183.55 +6.25 +3.53
Tata Motors (D) 237.70 +7.15 +3.10
Tata Motors 430.05 +10.70 +2.55
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 418.55 -36.85 -8.09
Yes Bank 307.05 -24.15 -7.29
HPCL 456.05 -25.15 -5.23
Bharti Airtel 485.30 -26.00 -5.09
IOC 414.95 -21.55 -4.94
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 485.10 -25.45 -4.98
SBI 310.95 -9.70 -3.03
Reliance 929.45 -17.80 -1.88
Wipro 296.00 -5.85 -1.94
BHEL 95.20 -1.25 -1.30
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Brigadier Rajinder Singh: India’s Unsung War Hero

Brigadier Rajinder Singh: India’s Unsung War Hero

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES