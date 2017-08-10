GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Chairman Vijay Mallya Ceases to be Director, Says United Breweries

On January 25 this year Sebi had restrained Mallya from holding position as director or key managerial personnel of any listed company which has not been vacated till date, UBL said in a regulatory filing.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2017, 10:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chairman Vijay Mallya Ceases to be Director, Says United Breweries
File photo of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.
New Delhi: United Breweries Ltd (UBL) on Thursday said its Chairman Vijay Mallya has ceased to be director of the company following market regulator Sebi's order against him.

On January 25 this year Sebi had restrained Mallya from holding position as director or key managerial personnel of any listed company which has not been vacated till date, UBL said in a regulatory filing.

"The board at its meeting held today has authorised filing of requisite forms/intimations with the Registrar of Companies and other authorities notifying Vijay Mallya's cessation from holding position of director in the company," it said.

In January, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had restrained Mallya and six others from the securities market and also from "buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities in any manner whatsoever, either directly or indirectly" till further directions.

The market regulator's order was issued close on the heels of CBI naming Mallya, Kingfisher Airlines and eight others in a chargesheet related to loan default case.

Mallya, whose now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes more than Rs 9,000 crore (including interest) to various banks, had fled India on March 2, 2016.

The CBI has two cases against him – one related to the IDBI Bank case and the other related to a loan default of over Rs 6,000 crore filed on the basis of a complaint from a State Bank of India led consortium.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,531.33 -266.51 ( -0.84%)

Nifty 50

9,820.25 -87.80 ( -0.89%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 380.20 -35.85 -8.62
Aurobindo Pharm 685.25 +1.65 +0.24
SIS 757.05 -57.95 -7.11
Indiabulls Real 227.95 -21.45 -8.60
Rel Capital 764.25 -35.25 -4.41
Company Price Change %Gain
PI Industries 700.00 -29.15 -4.00
SIS 756.70 -58.30 -7.15
Tata Motors 380.90 -35.85 -8.60
Idea Cellular 87.90 -3.15 -3.46
Rel Capital 764.45 -35.15 -4.40
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 404.00 +10.15 +2.58
Infosys 981.25 +11.90 +1.23
Wipro 288.15 +1.65 +0.58
HCL Tech 882.90 +4.15 +0.47
Kotak Mahindra 996.80 +4.40 +0.44
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 982.50 +13.05 +1.35
Wipro 288.00 +1.25 +0.44
TCS 2,511.25 +9.30 +0.37
Larsen 1,159.50 +3.50 +0.30
ITC 273.10 +0.40 +0.15
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 380.20 -35.85 -8.62
Tata Motors (D) 221.45 -20.80 -8.59
Dr Reddys Labs 1,944.45 -103.90 -5.07
GAIL 365.00 -17.20 -4.50
Eicher Motors 30,111.70 -1,377.40 -4.37
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors (D) 219.90 -22.45 -9.26
Tata Motors 380.90 -35.85 -8.60
BHEL 126.45 -6.70 -5.03
Dr Reddys Labs 1,948.95 -97.70 -4.77
Sun Pharma 460.15 -14.60 -3.08

Video Wall

India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.