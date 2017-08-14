China Industrial Output Slows Sharply in July

Output by Chinese factories and workshops slowed sharply in July, growing by a lower-than-expected 6.4 percent compared to the same month last year, official figures showed on Monday.Economists surveyed by Bloomberg News had expected growth of 7.1 percent for July after industrial production, a key engine of growth, expanded by 7.6 percent in June.Retails sales, meanwhile, slowed slightly to 10.4 percent last month while fixed asset investment posted 8.3 percent growth in the January-July period -- both slightly below expectations."In general, the national economy was generally steady in July with continued positive momentum and deepening structural reform," national statistics bureau spokesman Mao Shengyong said at a news conference."But we also see that the international circumstance is still complicated and fluid, domestic structural conflicts still stand out, and there are still a lot of hidden concerns."The July data comes as the government seeks to rein in huge debt and excess capacity left over from massive government-backed infrastructure spending at the height of the global financial crisis.