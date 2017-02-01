India unveiled a budget on Wednesday to help the poor with hikes in government spending and cuts in taxes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to win back the sympathy of voters hit hard by his recent crackdown on "black money".

Budget 2017 is done and dusted. Beyond the jargon News18 brings you a list of items that you will have to shell out more money for and some that got cheaper.

These items are now cheaper:

Booking train tickets online. No change in train fares and removal of service charge while booking tickets on the IRCTC website

Liquefied natural gas (LNG)

Solar tempered glass used in solar panels

Point of Sale machines card and fingerprint readers

Items that will be more expensive:

Cigarettes, tobacco, pan masala, bidis

LED lamps

Cashew nuts

Aluminium ores and concentrates

Silver coins and medallions

Printed circuit board used in making mobile phone.

