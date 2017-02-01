Budget 2017: Cigarettes Got More Expensive, Booking Train Tickets Online Got Cheaper
India unveiled a budget on Wednesday to help the poor with hikes in government spending and cuts in taxes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to win back the sympathy of voters hit hard by his recent crackdown on "black money".
Budget 2017 is done and dusted. Beyond the jargon News18 brings you a list of items that you will have to shell out more money for and some that got cheaper.
These items are now cheaper:
- Booking train tickets online. No change in train fares and removal of service charge while booking tickets on the IRCTC website
- Liquefied natural gas (LNG)
- Solar tempered glass used in solar panels
- Point of Sale machines card and fingerprint readers
Items that will be more expensive:
- Cigarettes, tobacco, pan masala, bidis
- LED lamps
- Cashew nuts
- Aluminium ores and concentrates
- Silver coins and medallions
- Printed circuit board used in making mobile phone.
