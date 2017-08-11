GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Cochin Shipyard Shares List With Nearly 2 Percent Premium

The stock debuted at Rs 435, up 0.69 percent from its issue price on BSE. On NSE, shares of the company listed at Rs 440.15, a gain of 1.88 percent from the issue price.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2017, 11:02 AM IST
Representative image
New Delhi: Shares of Cochin Shipyard listed with nearly 2 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 432 in its debut trade today.

The initial share sale offer of Cochin Shipyard was oversubscribed 76.19 times during August 1-3.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 63.52 times, non-institutional investors 288.87 times and retail investors 8.51 times.

The price band for the Rs 1,468 crore IPO was Rs 424-432.

SBI Capital Markets, Edelweiss Financial Services, and JM Financial Institutional Securities were the book running lead managers to the issue.
