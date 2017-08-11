Cochin Shipyard Shares List With Nearly 2 Percent Premium

Shares of Cochin Shipyard listed with nearly 2 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 432 in its debut trade today.The stock debuted at Rs 435, up 0.69 percent from its issue price on BSE. On NSE, shares of the company listed at Rs 440.15, a gain of 1.88 percent from the issue price.The initial share sale offer of Cochin Shipyard was oversubscribed 76.19 times during August 1-3.The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 63.52 times, non-institutional investors 288.87 times and retail investors 8.51 times.The price band for the Rs 1,468 crore IPO was Rs 424-432.SBI Capital Markets, Edelweiss Financial Services, and JM Financial Institutional Securities were the book running lead managers to the issue.