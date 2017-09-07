GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Competition Commission Orders Fresh Probe Against Prasar Bharti

The CCI order follows a complaint filed by one Clear Media India Pvt Ltd, which provides Frequency Modulation (FM) radio broadcasting services in various cities, against Prasar Bharti and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2017, 10:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Competition Commission Orders Fresh Probe Against Prasar Bharti
The All India Radio headquarters in the capital. (File picture)
New Delhi: The Competition Commission has ordered a fresh investigation against public broadcaster Prasar Bharati on complaint of alleged abuse of dominance with regard to infrastructural facilities for FM radio broadcasting.

In an order published on its website, the fair trade regulator also said the allegations in this case are "substantially similar" and are connected with the issues in an earlier matter being probed by the CCI's investigation arm and therefore the two cases can be clubbed and "a consolidated investigation report" can be filed.

The CCI, however, rejected similar complaints against the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, saying it was a government department responsible for framing rules for operation of FM radio broadcasters without any involvement in any economic activity and therefore no case of contravention was established against it.

The CCI order follows a complaint filed by one Clear Media India Pvt Ltd, which provides Frequency Modulation (FM) radio broadcasting services in various cities, against Prasar Bharti and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The complainant had entered into an agreement with Prasar Bharti over a decade ago in 2006 for use of its Common Transmission Infrastructure in Delhi. While the tower apparently collapsed in 2014, differences emerged between the two parties subsequently, culminating into a complaint at CCI.

Finding prima facie evidence of violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act by the public broadcaster, CCI has asked the Director General (DG), its investigation arm, to carry out a probe.

Section 4 pertains to abuse of dominant position. Earlier in July also, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had ordered a detailed investigation against the public broadcaster for alleged abuse of dominance with respect to draft FM radio licensing agreement.

Following today's order, both the cases would be combined and the DG has been asked to submit a combined probe report.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,662.74 +0.77 ( +0.00%)

Nifty 50

9,929.90 +13.70 ( +0.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 1,963.20 +104.25 +5.61
Aditya Birla 206.95 +3.25 +1.60
Reliance 818.10 -4.60 -0.56
HDFC 1,781.70 +6.70 +0.38
ITC 270.40 -5.30 -1.92
Company Price Change %Gain
Syngene Intl 469.55 +7.15 +1.55
Aditya Birla 206.60 -6.20 -2.91
ICICI Bank 292.70 -2.55 -0.86
Idea Cellular 80.75 -1.05 -1.28
Reliance 818.90 -3.40 -0.41
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,316.35 +52.05 +4.12
Vedanta 326.80 +8.55 +2.69
Eicher Motors 32,861.95 +779.35 +2.43
Bosch 22,105.75 +443.85 +2.05
M&M 1,339.95 +23.40 +1.78
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 1,343.00 +26.55 +2.02
Bajaj Auto 2,965.95 +40.15 +1.37
Dr Reddys Labs 2,223.95 +27.15 +1.24
Sun Pharma 480.05 +5.05 +1.06
Hero Motocorp 3,989.80 +39.25 +0.99
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 524.10 -10.80 -2.02
ITC 270.40 -5.30 -1.92
Tata Motors (D) 211.70 -3.20 -1.49
Bharti Airtel 397.30 -5.20 -1.29
Tata Motors 378.15 -4.55 -1.19
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 270.35 -5.20 -1.89
Tata Motors (D) 211.50 -3.05 -1.42
Bharti Airtel 397.45 -5.50 -1.36
Tata Motors 378.90 -4.50 -1.17
Coal India 253.00 -2.45 -0.96

Video Wall

KARA KI KAHANI EP-1: Pah-laj Nai Aani. The return of ex-CBFC chief

KARA KI KAHANI EP-1: Pah-laj Nai Aani. The return of ex-CBFC chief

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES