GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Crypto-currencies Not Legal Tender, Buy at Your Own Risk: Arun Jaitley

DMK member Kanimozhi wanted to know whether the government was considering regulating crypto-currencies such as bitcoin and ethereum, as India "accounts for more than 11 per cent" of such trade globally.

PTI

Updated:January 2, 2018, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Crypto-currencies Not Legal Tender, Buy at Your Own Risk: Arun Jaitley
File Image of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Bitcoins or such crypto-currencies are not legal tender and those indulging in such transactions are doing it at their own risk, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday as several members expressed concerns over trading on these platforms.

During the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, DMK member Kanimozhi wanted to know whether the government was considering regulating crypto-currencies such as bitcoin and ethereum, as India "accounts for more than 11 per cent" of such trade globally.

Jaitley emphasised that the Centre's consistent position was that such currencies were not legal tender.

"The government is examining the matter. A committee under the chairmanship of secretary, department of economic affairs, is deliberating over all issues related to cryptocurrencies to propose specific actions to be taken," he said.

He said while repeated message was being given that such currencies are not legal tender, more detailed steps would be taken once the report of the committee is submitted.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,056.83 +208.80 ( +0.62%)

Nifty 50

10,530.70 +52.80 ( +0.50%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,733.90 -67.60 -0.69
PNB 170.50 -8.25 -4.62
M&M 1,541.75 -14.55 -0.93
Tata Steel 702.80 -7.40 -1.04
Jet Airways 737.60 +17.20 +2.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,308.05 +144.05 +1.57
ICICI Bank 308.85 +5.40 +1.78
Bharti Airtel 526.70 +7.75 +1.49
Petronet LNG 254.45 +6.50 +2.62
Bombay Dyeing 280.80 +14.10 +5.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 308.40 +10.40 +3.49
Hindalco 249.65 +6.90 +2.84
Cipla 591.65 +15.20 +2.64
M&M 1,521.45 +38.05 +2.57
Sun Pharma 529.80 +11.45 +2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 431.20 +12.80 +3.06
Tata Motors (D) 244.80 +7.10 +2.99
Axis Bank 562.40 +15.00 +2.74
TCS 2,700.40 +71.55 +2.72
Hero Motocorp 3,802.00 +88.50 +2.38
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 28,670.15 -1,223.00 -4.09
Indiabulls Hsg 1,183.55 -34.60 -2.84
Bharti Airtel 516.55 -11.35 -2.15
Aurobindo Pharm 671.40 -12.55 -1.83
HPCL 406.40 -7.35 -1.78
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,333.05 -18.90 -0.80
Coal India 266.00 -2.00 -0.75
Tata Steel 710.60 -4.90 -0.68
IndusInd Bank 1,648.85 -10.65 -0.64
Hero Motocorp 3,785.95 -23.05 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php