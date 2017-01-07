Cyrus Mistry Denies Breach of Confidentiality

Mumbai: Denying any breach of confidentiality, ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry has asked the company to withdraw its legal notice of December 27.

Through a communication from his law firm Maneksha & Sethna, Mistry denied that he has breached any of his legal duties as a Director or has acted with any intent to cause harm or less to the company as is alleged or otherwise.

"You are therefore called upon to immediately withdraw the said letter.

"Our client is well-aware of his rights and duties in law and categorically denies that he has acted in breach of any confidentiality obligations, contractual or otherwise, or acted in breach of any of his legal duties as a director," the communication said.

"In fact, our client (Mistry) has, in his fiduciary capacity as a director of the company provided the appropriate response to DCIT (Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax) as there was no response forthcoming from the company despite repeated reminders from DCIT," it said, adding Mistry also denies any liability to "any claims from third parties that may arise out of sharing of information with a statutory authority".

In the communication sent on Thursday to Tata Sons' law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, Mistry's law firm said that Tata Sons' concern for an alleged breach of confidentiality on Mistry's part was "a mere smokescreen".

"The utter recklessness of your (Tata Sons' law firm) requisitions cannot but lead to the irresistible inference that your clients concern for an alleged breach of confidentiality on our client's part is a mere smokescreen for your actual concern i.e the grave consequences which must necessarily ensue from the information supplied by our client," said the communication which was also sent to Tata Sons.