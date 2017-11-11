Debit, Credit Cards & ATMs Will be Redundant in 4 Years: Niti Aayog CEO
Speking at Amity University Noida campus where he was felicitated with an honorary doctorate degree, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said in next 3-4 years and we all will be using mobiles for doing many transactions.
File photo of NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo: CNN-News18)
Noida: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said debit and credit cards as well as ATMs will be redundant in next three-four years and people will use their mobile phones for financial transactions.
He further said that with India being a country where 72 percent population is below 32 years of age, it will have an advantage over other regions like the US and Europe in terms of demographic dividend.
"India will make credit cards, debit cards and ATMs technologically redundant in next 3-4 years and we all will be using mobiles for doing many transactions," Kant said at Amity University Noida campus where he was felicitated with an honorary doctorate degree.
More financial transactions will be done on mobile phones and this trend is already rising spirally, he said.
"India is growing at around 7.5 percent per annum and it is an oasis of growth in the midst of a very barren economic landscape across the world but our challenge is to grow at even higher rates of 9-10 per cent," Kant said.
He said that India is passing through a window of demographic transition, which rarely happens in history.
About "72 percent of India is below the age of 32 and the population will keep getting younger and younger till 2040 while the population across America and Europe will keep getting older and older... We need a society which will constantly innovate, which will continuously disrupt," the Niti Aayog CEO said.
He further said that with India being a country where 72 percent population is below 32 years of age, it will have an advantage over other regions like the US and Europe in terms of demographic dividend.
"India will make credit cards, debit cards and ATMs technologically redundant in next 3-4 years and we all will be using mobiles for doing many transactions," Kant said at Amity University Noida campus where he was felicitated with an honorary doctorate degree.
Kant said that India is the only country in the world with billion biometrics and as many mobile phones and bank accounts and therefore, in future, it will be the only nation which will make a lot of disruptions.
More financial transactions will be done on mobile phones and this trend is already rising spirally, he said.
"India is growing at around 7.5 percent per annum and it is an oasis of growth in the midst of a very barren economic landscape across the world but our challenge is to grow at even higher rates of 9-10 per cent," Kant said.
He said that India is passing through a window of demographic transition, which rarely happens in history.
About "72 percent of India is below the age of 32 and the population will keep getting younger and younger till 2040 while the population across America and Europe will keep getting older and older... We need a society which will constantly innovate, which will continuously disrupt," the Niti Aayog CEO said.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|333.55
|+19.85
|+6.33
|Just Dial
|499.30
|+39.90
|+8.69
|Tata Motors
|422.55
|-17.60
|-4.00
|Larsen
|1,264.95
|+49.05
|+4.03
|Aurobindo Pharm
|740.10
|-49.30
|-6.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|1,819.20
|-7.20
|-0.39
|SBI
|333.20
|+19.45
|+6.20
|Just Dial
|500.30
|+41.30
|+9.00
|Rain Industries
|387.75
|+14.40
|+3.86
|Tata Motors
|422.65
|-17.65
|-4.01
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|333.55
|+19.85
|+6.33
|Larsen
|1,264.95
|+49.05
|+4.03
|HUL
|1,290.65
|+37.75
|+3.01
|M&M
|1,392.95
|+31.65
|+2.32
|ICICI Bank
|318.50
|+7.20
|+2.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|333.20
|+19.45
|+6.20
|Larsen
|1,264.05
|+47.45
|+3.90
|HUL
|1,290.75
|+37.45
|+2.99
|M&M
|1,393.40
|+31.90
|+2.34
|ICICI Bank
|318.60
|+7.00
|+2.25
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Aurobindo Pharm
|740.10
|-49.30
|-6.25
|Tata Motors
|422.55
|-17.60
|-4.00
|HPCL
|416.85
|-14.70
|-3.41
|Bosch
|20,457.05
|-669.15
|-3.17
|BPCL
|512.10
|-10.05
|-1.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|422.65
|-17.65
|-4.01
|Reliance
|883.50
|-18.05
|-2.00
|Tata Motors (D)
|241.25
|-4.90
|-1.99
|Asian Paints
|1,176.45
|-18.80
|-1.57
|Sun Pharma
|527.30
|-7.60
|-1.42
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma's Girlfriend Divya Agarwal Breaks Up With Him
- Air Pollution: India Set to Get Air Purifier Standards to Filter Cheap Products
- MS Dhoni Launches Global Cricket Academy in United Arab Emirates
- Shahid-Mira Turn Heads As They Step Out To Attend A Wedding
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know