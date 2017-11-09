Delhi Pollution: Uber Temporarily Suspends Dynamic Pricing, Offers Discounts

In light of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, app-based cab service provider Uber has decided to scrap dynamic prices during the days of odd-even rule in the city.Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday that the government will ensure cab services do not resort to surge pricing during the car rationing scheme.In response to the transport minister's call, cab aggregator Uber has suspended dynamic pricing during car rationing and has decided to offer discounts on routes connecting metro stations along with promoting their car-pool services."In the wake of the odd-even scheme, Uber has decided to suspend dynamic pricing during odd-even days. Trips to and from metro stations will be offered on reduced rates, promoting uberPOOL over all other services at this point through deep discounts, special fares, incentives and public interest messaging. Masks are being made available on priority at all our driver touch-points and driver support centres," said Uber in a statement issued on Thursday.The private cab provider has also shared a proposal with the Delhi government today in support of efforts to combat smog and aid public transportation.Talking to News18, Prabhjeet Singh, General Manager, North & Delhi NCR, Uber India, said, "We are working on reducing UberPool prices to 40% lower than its counterpart products. We are also ready to cannibalise ridership on other Uber products such as UberGo. We also hope the Delhi government tomorrow."Cab aggregator Ola did not respond to queries sent by News18.This comes in the backdrop of New Delhi reeling under a dense smog. The Supreme Court constituted body, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) raised its response to the ‘severe plus’ category, according to its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Wednesday. Air quality index (AQI) stood at 493 wherein 0-50 is considered good and 450-500 as severe plus.Now, a series of emergency measures laid out in GRAP will have to be immediately enforced by the Delhi government, the municipal corporation and all other authorities.Trucks, except those carrying essential commodities can no longer enter Delhi. Civil construction and demolition activities have to stop. The plan also speaks of introducing the odd-even scheme for private vehicles based on licence plate numbers and with minimal exemptions.Earlier today, the Delhi government announced re-enforcement of the odd-even rule starting 13 November for a period of five days from 8 am to 8 pm.