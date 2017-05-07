DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Dell Keen to Set Up Data Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati
A Dell logo is seen on a computer. (Photo: Reuters/ Gleb Garanich)
Amaravati: Tech giant Dell has expressed interest in setting up a data centre in this upcoming Andhra Pradesh capital.
Naidu, currently on a visit to the US, met officials of various companies.
According to the Chief Minister's office here, 28 IT service companies have come forward to start their operations in Andhra Pradesh. Premier IT solutions GlobalOutlook, Tekpros, Arcus Technologies are among them.
These companies will lease space in Visakhapatnam and Amaravati.
The Chief Minister will also attend a Non-Resident Telugus (NRTs) community dinner.
Earlier, he interacted with high-end technology entrepreneurs and Indian CEOs in a meeting organised by KPMG at San Francisco.
The Who's Who of Indian business and tech industry were present in the meeting chaired by Arun Kumar, who was with Obama administration for three years.
He reaffirmed his commitment to make Amaravati one of the five best cities in the world, which would be a completely green, blue, eco-friendly and most liveable metropolis.
Naidu sanctioned Rs 6 crore for establishing Amaravati School of Telugu linguistics in the University of Silicon Andhra.
