Demonetisation has Hit Business: Tata Steel
File Photo
Jamshedpur: Private sector steel major Tata Steel on Tuesday said demonetisation has impacted its business, but exuded confidence that the situation would improve soon.
"There is an impact of demonetisation on the performance of the company, but the impact is temporary," Tata Steel Managing Director (India and South East Asia) TV Narendran told reporters in Jamshedpur.
Narendran also said that despite the impact of notes ban, production at Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar plants was going on
as usual.
Hailing the demonetisation decision, he said the impact of it was temporary and the situation is improving.
Asked about the impact of demonetisation on cash-based rural market, he said efforts are on to address the problem.
Narendran added that Tata Steel has taken an initiative to support the government's move to develop a cashless society and is installing 10,000 POS, credit/debit card swipe machines in rural areas for the purpose.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017
- ROBUST POWERHOUSELenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP