Demonetisation Part of Govt's Drive Against Black Money: Bibek Debroy
Referring to cash economy, he said around 2000-01, India's Cash to GDP ratio was 9-10 percent, which recently shot up to 13 percent.
PM's Economic Advisory Council chief Bibek Debroy.
New Delhi: Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), on Friday said demonetisation should be seen as part of government's drive against black money and not in isolation.
Speaking at an event to launch of book 'Black Money and Tax Havens' by Prof R Vaidyanathan, Debroy said the government had earlier come out with black money declaration scheme, which yielded only Rs 6,500 crore.
Referring to cash economy, he said around 2000-01, India's Cash to GDP ratio was 9-10 percent, which recently shot up to 13 percent.
"There was excessive use of cash that is why cash to GDP ratio went up," he said.
The government's decision to demonetise old high value currency notes on November 8, 2016 should not be viewed in isolation, it was a part of broader set of measures, Debory said.
"Almost entire amount of demonetised currency come back into the banking system because people realised that threat is credible. War against black money was necessary," he added.
As per the Reserve Bank, as much as 99 per cent of the junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes returned to the banking system.
RBI's Annual Report for 2016-17 revealed that Rs 15.28 lakh crore of the junked currency had come back into the banking system, leaving only Rs 16,050 crore out.
Speaking at an event to launch of book 'Black Money and Tax Havens' by Prof R Vaidyanathan, Debroy said the government had earlier come out with black money declaration scheme, which yielded only Rs 6,500 crore.
Referring to cash economy, he said around 2000-01, India's Cash to GDP ratio was 9-10 percent, which recently shot up to 13 percent.
"There was excessive use of cash that is why cash to GDP ratio went up," he said.
The government's decision to demonetise old high value currency notes on November 8, 2016 should not be viewed in isolation, it was a part of broader set of measures, Debory said.
"Almost entire amount of demonetised currency come back into the banking system because people realised that threat is credible. War against black money was necessary," he added.
As per the Reserve Bank, as much as 99 per cent of the junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes returned to the banking system.
RBI's Annual Report for 2016-17 revealed that Rs 15.28 lakh crore of the junked currency had come back into the banking system, leaving only Rs 16,050 crore out.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PNB
|207.80
|+10.35
|+5.24
|Bharti Airtel
|541.25
|-1.95
|-0.36
|SBI
|325.00
|+10.65
|+3.39
|Dewan Housing
|665.65
|+15.90
|+2.45
|Rain Industries
|309.20
|+29.15
|+10.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|541.35
|-1.75
|-0.32
|PNB
|207.30
|+10.00
|+5.07
|NTPC
|181.25
|+0.75
|+0.42
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,017.00
|-2.70
|-0.26
|Rain Industries
|309.20
|+29.30
|+10.47
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|325.00
|+10.65
|+3.39
|Tata Motors
|447.70
|+12.80
|+2.94
|IndusInd Bank
|1,674.50
|+47.00
|+2.89
|ONGC
|191.85
|+3.85
|+2.05
|Larsen
|1,235.00
|+24.05
|+1.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|325.00
|+10.05
|+3.19
|Tata Motors
|446.90
|+12.10
|+2.78
|BHEL
|100.05
|+2.45
|+2.51
|Tata Motors (D)
|246.90
|+4.90
|+2.02
|Larsen
|1,235.00
|+23.95
|+1.98
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|210.05
|-5.15
|-2.39
|Sun Pharma
|551.25
|-12.20
|-2.17
|BPCL
|533.10
|-9.75
|-1.80
|Coal India
|286.55
|-4.65
|-1.60
|GAIL
|463.85
|-7.10
|-1.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|552.20
|-11.00
|-1.95
|Coal India
|286.60
|-5.05
|-1.73
|Hero Motocorp
|3,687.00
|-46.05
|-1.23
|Lupin
|1,049.25
|-11.65
|-1.10
|Adani Ports
|434.30
|-2.95
|-0.67
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone X: 10 Things That Make it Special
- Akshay Kumar-Mallika Dua Controversy: Twinkle Khanna Apologises For Her Comments
- Women's Asia Cup: India Beat Defending Champions Japan to Enter Final
- FASTag to be Mandatory for All New 4-Wheelers From December 1
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire Retains 1st Spot in October 2017