GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Despite Orders, E-commerce Sites Not Disclosing MRP: Survey

Earlier this year, the Department of Consumer Affairs amended the Packaged Commodity Rules 2011 and issued a notification, under which sellers on all e-commerce sites will have to disclose the actual MRP of the product January 1 onwards.

IANS

Updated:December 30, 2017, 9:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Despite Orders, E-commerce Sites Not Disclosing MRP: Survey
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Most sellers on the e-commerce sites have failed to comply with an order of the Department of Consumer Affairs to disclose the MRPs of their products on their portals, according to a survey.

Though the Department of Consumer Affairs gave six months for the e-commerce sites to comply, most of them still aren't ready with MRP disclosure on 100 percent of the products, as per the survey conducted by citizen engagement platform LocalCircles.

"Feedback from users suggested that only 10 to 12 per cent of the products on e-commerce site are now showing MRP as they are being stocked by the e-commerce sites themselves," a LocalCircles statement said.

Earlier this year, the Department of Consumer Affairs amended the Packaged Commodity Rules 2011 and issued a notification, under which sellers on all e-commerce sites will have to disclose the actual MRP of the product January 1 onwards.

Soon, e-commerce companies will have to take a call to speed up enforcement and demand that the product cannot be listed or sold unless it has MRP.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,056.83 +208.80 ( +0.62%)

Nifty 50

10,530.70 +52.80 ( +0.50%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,733.90 -67.60 -0.69
PNB 170.50 -8.25 -4.62
M&M 1,541.75 -14.55 -0.93
Tata Steel 702.80 -7.40 -1.04
Jet Airways 737.60 +17.20 +2.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,308.05 +144.05 +1.57
ICICI Bank 308.85 +5.40 +1.78
Bharti Airtel 526.70 +7.75 +1.49
Petronet LNG 254.45 +6.50 +2.62
Bombay Dyeing 280.80 +14.10 +5.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 308.40 +10.40 +3.49
Hindalco 249.65 +6.90 +2.84
Cipla 591.65 +15.20 +2.64
M&M 1,521.45 +38.05 +2.57
Sun Pharma 529.80 +11.45 +2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 431.20 +12.80 +3.06
Tata Motors (D) 244.80 +7.10 +2.99
Axis Bank 562.40 +15.00 +2.74
TCS 2,700.40 +71.55 +2.72
Hero Motocorp 3,802.00 +88.50 +2.38
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 499.65 -11.55 -2.26
BPCL 517.70 -8.50 -1.62
HPCL 418.60 -4.05 -0.96
IOC 388.55 -3.45 -0.88
Vedanta 329.90 -2.80 -0.84
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,333.05 -18.90 -0.80
Coal India 266.00 -2.00 -0.75
Tata Steel 710.60 -4.90 -0.68
IndusInd Bank 1,648.85 -10.65 -0.64
Hero Motocorp 3,785.95 -23.05 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php