X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Donald Trump to Sell $28 Million St Martin Mansion

IANS

Updated: May 7, 2017, 9:36 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Donald Trump to Sell $28 Million St Martin Mansion
File image of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)

Washington: US President Donald Trump is looking to unload his luxurious $28 million French St Martin beachfront estate, media reported on Sunday.

Trump bought Le Chateau des Palmiers for a reported $19.3 million in 2013 and has rented it out for up to $28,000 a night, MansionGlobal.com reported.

"Greetings from Donald J. Trump. Escape to a place no other," reads a brochure for the property.

CN jiomag contest

The 4.8-acre estate on St Martin's Plum Bay includes two villas with a total of 11 bedrooms and 12 baths.

The smaller villa has themed bedrooms, including a "jungle room". Fittingly for Trump, the property is enclosed by an 8-foot boundary wall.

Rental packages for the President's tropical refuge start at $6,000 per night in the low season for the smaller of two villas and top off at $28,000 during the winter holidays, according to Sotheby's St Martin office.

Disclosures sent to the federal Office of Government Ethics indicate that Trump owns the St Martin property under two limited liability companies, Excel Venture I LLC and Excel Venture Corp II, for which he owns a 100 percent share.

First Published: May 7, 2017, 9:28 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.