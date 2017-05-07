Donald Trump to Sell $28 Million St Martin Mansion

Washington: US President Donald Trump is looking to unload his luxurious $28 million French St Martin beachfront estate, media reported on Sunday.

Trump bought Le Chateau des Palmiers for a reported $19.3 million in 2013 and has rented it out for up to $28,000 a night, MansionGlobal.com reported.

"Greetings from Donald J. Trump. Escape to a place no other," reads a brochure for the property.

The 4.8-acre estate on St Martin's Plum Bay includes two villas with a total of 11 bedrooms and 12 baths.

The smaller villa has themed bedrooms, including a "jungle room". Fittingly for Trump, the property is enclosed by an 8-foot boundary wall.

Rental packages for the President's tropical refuge start at $6,000 per night in the low season for the smaller of two villas and top off at $28,000 during the winter holidays, according to Sotheby's St Martin office.

Disclosures sent to the federal Office of Government Ethics indicate that Trump owns the St Martin property under two limited liability companies, Excel Venture I LLC and Excel Venture Corp II, for which he owns a 100 percent share.