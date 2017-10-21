GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Don't Believe the Rumours, Linking Aadhaar to Bank Accounts is Mandatory, Says RBI

RBI said in a statement the requirement remained in force under anti-money laundering rules.

Reuters

Updated:October 21, 2017, 4:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Don't Believe the Rumours, Linking Aadhaar to Bank Accounts is Mandatory, Says RBI
File photo of Reserve Bank of India (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday dismissed media reports that it was not necessary to link Aadhaar numbers to bank accounts.

It said in a statement the requirement remained in force under anti-money laundering rules.

"The Reserve Bank clarifies that, in applicable cases, linkage of Aadhaar number to bank account is mandatory under the Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Second Amendment Rules, 2017," it said in a statement.

The RBI also said that anti-money laundering rules announced in June 2017 have "statutory force" and banks have to implement them without awaiting further instructions.

The Aadhar programme, which is the world's largest biometric identity card programme, has triggered some claims that it is an infringement of privacy of citizens.

The Supreme Court in August had said that privacy is a fundamental right and the verdict was expected to complicate efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to make linking of the ID card numbers with bank accounts, telephone numbers, etc.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,389.96 -194.39 ( -0.60%)

Nifty 50

10,146.55 -64.30 ( -0.63%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 909.90 -4.60 -0.50
Dewan Housing 594.35 -8.15 -1.35
GNFC 472.60 +28.85 +6.50
Axis Bank 460.30 -4.20 -0.90
Bharti Airtel 473.75 +11.80 +2.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GNFC 472.30 +28.60 +6.45
Reliance 910.35 -3.40 -0.37
Axis Bank 460.35 -4.00 -0.86
Dewan Housing 595.40 -6.40 -1.06
Aditya Birla 183.70 +3.35 +1.86
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 473.75 +11.80 +2.55
UPL 793.70 +4.35 +0.55
M&M 1,375.75 +5.20 +0.38
Infosys 926.95 +2.60 +0.28
Lupin 1,051.20 +2.00 +0.19
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 471.05 +9.50 +2.06
Lupin 1,052.50 +3.60 +0.34
Infosys 927.10 +2.65 +0.29
M&M 1,374.80 +3.50 +0.26
BHEL 84.80 +0.10 +0.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 257.85 -5.30 -2.01
NTPC 175.05 -3.00 -1.68
Kotak Mahindra 1,077.75 -18.15 -1.66
Coal India 285.80 -4.20 -1.45
Tata Motors 426.95 -6.25 -1.44
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 257.85 -5.20 -1.98
Kotak Mahindra 1,079.35 -18.05 -1.64
NTPC 175.15 -2.85 -1.60
Tata Motors 427.25 -6.30 -1.45
Coal India 286.20 -4.00 -1.38
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Despite SC Ban of Firecrackers, Delhi Records Very Poor Air Quality, But Lower Than 2016

Despite SC Ban of Firecrackers, Delhi Records Very Poor Air Quality, But Lower Than 2016

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES