Dubai-based Bin Zayed Group to Invest $2 Billion in Telangana

: Dubai-based Bin Zayed Group will invest $2 billion in various infrastructure projects in Telangana with an MoU being signed between the state government and Bin Zayed International LLC in Dubai on Tuesday, an official statement said.Telangana's Principal Secretary, Investment Promotion, Arvind Kumar and Bin Zayed Group's Managing Director Midhat Kidwai signed the MoU.The Animation and Gaming Tower, Road Development Corporation, Musi River front development project, Watergrid and Fibergrid, and development of new industrial parks are some of the infrastructure projects in which the company has expressed interest to invest, said a statement from the office of Telangana Industries Minister.Arvind Kumar has invited the Bin Zayed Group management team to send a high-level team to Telangana to take this agreement forward.The Bin Zayed Group of Companies is a leading business conglomerate with diverse business interests in the local and international markets. The company was established in 1988 by Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan as its Chairman, added the statement.