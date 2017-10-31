GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Dubai-based Bin Zayed Group to Invest $2 Billion in Telangana

Bin Zayed International LLC has expressed interest to invest in infrastructure projects like the Animation and Gaming Tower, Road Development Corporation, Musi River front development project, Watergrid and Fibergrid, said a statement from the office of Telangana Industries Minister.

IANS

Updated:October 31, 2017, 11:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dubai-based Bin Zayed Group to Invest $2 Billion in Telangana
The Bin Zayed Group of Companies is a leading business conglomerate with diverse business interests in the local and international markets.
Hyderabad: Dubai-based Bin Zayed Group will invest $2 billion in various infrastructure projects in Telangana with an MoU being signed between the state government and Bin Zayed International LLC in Dubai on Tuesday, an official statement said.

Telangana's Principal Secretary, Investment Promotion, Arvind Kumar and Bin Zayed Group's Managing Director Midhat Kidwai signed the MoU.

The Animation and Gaming Tower, Road Development Corporation, Musi River front development project, Watergrid and Fibergrid, and development of new industrial parks are some of the infrastructure projects in which the company has expressed interest to invest, said a statement from the office of Telangana Industries Minister.

Arvind Kumar has invited the Bin Zayed Group management team to send a high-level team to Telangana to take this agreement forward.

The Bin Zayed Group of Companies is a leading business conglomerate with diverse business interests in the local and international markets. The company was established in 1988 by Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan as its Chairman, added the statement.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,213.13 -53.03 ( -0.16%)

Nifty 50

10,335.30 -28.35 ( -0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 523.15 +39.15 +8.09
Tata Steel 703.80 -14.45 -2.01
Cyient 540.55 -17.15 -3.08
ICICI Bank 300.10 -0.45 -0.15
Bharti Airtel 497.20 +4.30 +0.87
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 441.95 +12.05 +2.80
Axis Bank 523.05 +38.75 +8.00
Bank of Baroda 169.85 -4.25 -2.44
Tata Steel 703.65 -15.15 -2.11
Network 18 51.10 +1.85 +3.76
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 523.15 +39.15 +8.09
Bharti Infratel 442.15 +12.45 +2.90
ONGC 191.10 +4.50 +2.41
HCL Tech 855.80 +19.45 +2.33
BPCL 541.60 +5.35 +1.00
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 523.05 +38.75 +8.00
ONGC 191.10 +4.45 +2.38
BHEL 97.75 +1.95 +2.04
Bharti Airtel 497.65 +4.85 +0.98
Hero Motocorp 3,854.75 +23.95 +0.63
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 799.30 -25.10 -3.04
Vedanta 331.85 -9.10 -2.67
Infosys 921.85 -22.25 -2.36
GAIL 465.20 -10.50 -2.21
M&M 1,344.80 -29.95 -2.18
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 921.65 -23.00 -2.43
M&M 1,345.00 -29.45 -2.14
Tata Steel 703.65 -15.15 -2.11
SBI 305.80 -6.30 -2.02
Tata Motors 428.55 -7.25 -1.66
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES