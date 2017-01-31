Economic Survey 2017 Live: Note Ban Hit to GDP is only 0.5%, Says CEA

New Delhi: Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian is addressing the media on the details of the economic survey.

"The economic recovery from demonetisation requires policy support," Subramaniam said.

Economic Survey, the government sees FY18 GDP growth in range of 6.75-7.5%. It also outlines three main downside risks to FY18 GDP growth forecast adding that demoetisation, rise in oil prices and global trade tensions will affect the growth forecast.

The Survey sees fiscal windfall from invalid notes not returned. Excise related taxes will also fall around 0.1% of FY18 GDP.

