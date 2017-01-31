Economic Survey 2017 Live: Note Ban Hit to GDP is only 0.5%, Says CEA

Event Highlights
New Delhi: Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian is addressing the media on the details of the economic survey.
"The economic recovery from demonetisation requires policy support," Subramaniam said.
Economic Survey, the government sees FY18 GDP growth in range of 6.75-7.5%. It also outlines three main downside risks to FY18 GDP growth forecast adding that demoetisation, rise in oil prices and global trade tensions will affect the growth forecast.
The Survey sees fiscal windfall from invalid notes not returned. Excise related taxes will also fall around 0.1% of FY18 GDP.
Tap for live updates:
HIGHLIGHTS OF ARVIND SUBRAMANIAN’s SPEECH
• Demonetisation has affected aggregate demand and aggregate supply
• There is genuine uncertainty on how the economy performing
• Wheat production has gone up to 7%, and main pulse is up by 10%
• Indirect tax collection has seen a dip
• There is a decline in the real estate price, purchase, launches, but that was the aim so that the equilibrium is achieved in India
• Two-wheelers sectors has seen a huge dip because demand for rural India has seen a setback
• Land should be included under the ambit of GST
• Need to reduce tax and stamp duties
• Investments, credit, cash investment, has suffered a setback
• Consumption should increase as remonetisation happens
• Consumption and government has been the drivers of growth in India
• There is a festering twin balance sheet problem that is affecting private investments
• Overall private investments declining. Investments in negative and that is worrisome.
• For bank credit, real credit from corporate sector to industry is declining
• But personal loans to consumers is increasing in double digits
• India may need a Public Sector Asset Rehabilitation Agency.
• Oil prices could go higher. Macro fiscal escalation will also increase.
• Trade tensions with China possible.
• If the world economy picks up, then outlook could be better than what projected so ar.
LIVE: GDP growth in 2017-18 is projected at 6 ¾ to 7 ½ percent: #EconomicSurvey https://t.co/3JdiSSnPuo pic.twitter.com/qRDB7bLXY7— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 31, 2017
Bank credit affected by #demonetisation, seems like it has come down. Overall picture is mixed: Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian pic.twitter.com/EUX7y9j4Oj— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
LIVE: CEA exhorts the media to refrain from "misinterpreting and mischievously interpreting" GDP projections https://t.co/3JdiSSnPuo— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 31, 2017
Currency squeeze was less severe than perceived: Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian #Demonetisation pic.twitter.com/1neJrCdvWm— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
Speaking on demonetisation, Arvind Subramanian quips the headline should now be ‘Finally, Chief Economic Adviser Speaks on Demonetisation’. Here’s what he says on note ban:
— Demonetisation is a radical currency social engineering measure
— Public debate on demonetisation has raised three issues —design and implementation, which the Economic Survey won’t dwell on; costs and benefits; and broader implications for future economic policy
— It’s fair to say that there has been a short-term cost for demonetisation that is real and significant, but also has the potential for long-term benefit
— GDP and tax collection will improve post-demonetisation in the long-term run
— Demonetisation has affected different forms of money differently
— It reduced the supply of cash dramatically, but increased the supply of deposits dramatically
More pics from CEA @arvindsubraman's presser on #EconomicSurvey pic.twitter.com/B05axbtqtY— Frank Noronha (@DG_PIB) January 31, 2017
The Economic Survey includes 14 chapters with medium-term and long-term vision. Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian says last year was characterised by robust macro-economic growth and stability when reserves were at an all-time high. He also takes a dig at rating agencies. “We should question the methodologies of these rating agencies,” he says.
LIVE: CEA @arvindsubraman recalls the major achievements in the past year https://t.co/3JdiSSnPuo #EconomicSurvey pic.twitter.com/MrFRtleVKF— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 31, 2017
The document aims to provide objective analysis: Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian addresses media after tabling of #EconomicSurvey pic.twitter.com/yy0AOzjMUM— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
The Economic Survey's GDP growth figure for the current fiscal is lower than 7.1 per cent the Central Statistics Office had forecast earlier this month. The Survey lists some of the challenges that might impede India’s progress. These include ambivalence about property rights and the private sector, deficiencies in state capacity, especially in delivering essential services and inefficient redistribution.
Photogallery
-
StarGaze: Shraddha Kapoor Parties With Farhan Akhtar, SRK Attends OK Jaanu Special Screening
-
Kishwer Merchant- Suyyash Rai Wedding: Look Who All Attended the Reception Party
-
Hollywood Friday: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Starrer La La Land Releases This Week
-
Hollywood Friday: Moana All Set to Bring Disney's Magic On-Screen This Week