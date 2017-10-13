Export Soars 25.67% to $28.61 Billion in September

India's export soared by 25.67 percent to $ 28.61 billion in September on the back of rise in shipments of chemicals, petroleum and engineering products, official data released on Friday showed.Import too rose by 18.09 percent to $37.6 billion in September from $31.83 billion in the year-ago month, according to the data released by the commerce ministry.Trade balance stood almost flat at $8.98 billion in September 2017 against $9 billion in September 2016.Gold import dipped by 5 percent to $1.71 billion last month.Oil and non-oil imports grew by 18.47 per cent and 17.98 percent to $ 8.18 billion and $ 29.4 billion, respectively in September.Cumulative exports during April-September 2017-18 increased by 11.52 percent to $147.18 billion, while imports grew by 25.08 percent to $219.31 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $72.12 billion."In continuation with positive growth exhibited by exports for the last thirteen months, exports during September 2017 have shown growth of 25.67 per cent in dollar terms," the ministry said in a statement.In September, petroleum, engineering and chemicals exports grew by 37 percent, 44.24 percent and 46 percent, respectively.However, sectors which recorded negative growth includes handicrafts, iron ore, and fruit and vegetables.