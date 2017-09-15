GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Federal Bank PO Clerk Call Letter Online Assessment 2017 Released at federalbank.co.in

Federal Bank will be conducting the Online Assessment Test on 24th September for Scale-I Probationary Officers posts and on 26th September for Clerk vacancies for candidates who had successfully registered for the same on or before 4th September 2017.

Updated:September 15, 2017, 8:12 PM IST
Representative image.
Federal Bank PO Clerk Call Letter for Online Assessment 2017 has been released by the Federal Bank on its official website - federalbank.co.in.

Federal Bank will be conducting the Online Assessment Test on 24th September for Scale-I Probationary Officers posts and on 26th September for Clerk vacancies for candidates who had successfully registered for the same on or before 4th September 2017. Candidates who had applied for the Federal Bank PO Clerk Online Assessment 2017 and paid the fee can download their Call Letter by following the instructions given below:

How to Download Federal Bank PO Clerk Call Letter for Online Assessment 2017?

Step 1: Visit the Official website - federalbank.co.in

Step 2: Click on Careers, it will take you to https://www.federalbank.co.in/career

Step 3: Click on Download Online Assessment Call Letter - Officers / Clerks

Step 4: Login using your credentials

Step 5: Download the Call Letter and take a Print Out

The candidates need to download the call letter or admit card on or before the exam day and need to present it at the time of exam alongwith any Govt. Approved ID photo id proof like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, etc. Candidates also need to take a photocopy of the ID proof which needs to be submitted at the time of examination. The Call Letter will have your name, address of the exam centre, date and time of exam.

Federal Bank is a Private Sector Bank with 1252 branches across India. Founded in 1931 pre-Independence, Federal Bank was formerly known as Travancore Federal Bank with its headquarters in Kochi, Kerala.
