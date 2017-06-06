Film Industry Urges Venkaiah Naidu to Reduce Proposed GST to 18 Percent

Mumbai: Representatives of the film industry on Tuesday urged Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu to reduce the proposed GST in film sector from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

They also asked Naidu, who holds the portfolio of information and broadcasting, to support the industry in increasing the number of screens in the country to boost revenue.

The request was made during the consultation meet with stakeholders on the Cinematography Act here.

Naidu said the decisions regarding GST rates are decided by the GST Council and assured that the demands of the film sector would be presented before the council.

He said the government would provide all necessary support to the growth of the film industry in "all scope and ambit" to ensure its robust growth.

He said that Indian films have international potential and are the most potent medium of spreading India's culture globally.

Naidu said the government is geared up to address all the challenges faced by the sector.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Ajay Mittal, eminent figures of the film industry, representatives of film producers guild, among others, were present on the occasion.