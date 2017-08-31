Fiscal Deficit Reaches 92.4 Percent of Full-year Target in July
The deficit was 73.7 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.
In this file photo, a cashier displays the new 2,000 rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu. (Photo: Reuters/Mukesh Gupta)
New Delhi: India reported fiscal deficit of 5.05 trillion rupees ($79.01 billion) for April-July or 92.4 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2018.
Net tax receipts in the first four months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 2.58 trillion rupees, government data showed on Thursday.
The country aims to trim the fiscal deficit to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2017/18 compared with 3.5 percent in the previous year.
($1 = 63.9200 Indian rupees)
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|168.75
|+0.80
|+0.48
|Reliance
|1,594.50
|+30.40
|+1.94
|HDFC
|1,776.90
|+17.85
|+1.01
|Infosys
|914.95
|-11.70
|-1.26
|Hindalco
|238.00
|+1.65
|+0.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|168.70
|+0.70
|+0.42
|Infosys
|915.30
|-11.35
|-1.22
|Kotak Mahindra
|974.85
|+3.10
|+0.32
|TCS
|2,496.75
|+10.00
|+0.40
|Reliance
|1,593.50
|+29.35
|+1.88
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|299.10
|+7.90
|+2.71
|Bajaj Auto
|2,814.50
|+63.95
|+2.32
|Tata Power
|79.25
|+1.60
|+2.06
|Reliance
|1,594.50
|+30.40
|+1.94
|HCL Tech
|865.30
|+16.10
|+1.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|299.05
|+7.40
|+2.54
|Bajaj Auto
|2,808.45
|+61.50
|+2.24
|Reliance
|1,593.50
|+29.35
|+1.88
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,696.00
|+126.50
|+1.67
|Asian Paints
|1,168.15
|+14.85
|+1.29
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|375.20
|-9.55
|-2.48
|Bosch
|21,986.80
|-478.40
|-2.13
|Coal India
|237.40
|-4.40
|-1.82
|Aurobindo Pharm
|725.25
|-9.95
|-1.35
|Infosys
|914.95
|-11.70
|-1.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|238.00
|-3.50
|-1.45
|Infosys
|915.30
|-11.35
|-1.22
|M&M
|1,344.75
|-15.35
|-1.13
|ONGC
|157.00
|-1.60
|-1.01
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,020.40
|-19.95
|-0.98
