Fiscal Deficit Reaches 92.4 Percent of Full-year Target in July

The deficit was 73.7 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Reuters

Updated:August 31, 2017, 5:09 PM IST
In this file photo, a cashier displays the new 2,000 rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu. (Photo: Reuters/Mukesh Gupta)
New Delhi: India reported fiscal deficit of 5.05 trillion rupees ($79.01 billion) for April-July or 92.4 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2018.

Net tax receipts in the first four months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 2.58 trillion rupees, government data showed on Thursday.

The country aims to trim the fiscal deficit to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2017/18 compared with 3.5 percent in the previous year.

($1 = 63.9200 Indian rupees)
