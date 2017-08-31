Fiscal Deficit Reaches 92.4 Percent of Full-year Target in July

: India reported fiscal deficit of 5.05 trillion rupees ($79.01 billion) for April-July or 92.4 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2018.The deficit was 73.7 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.Net tax receipts in the first four months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 2.58 trillion rupees, government data showed on Thursday.The country aims to trim the fiscal deficit to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2017/18 compared with 3.5 percent in the previous year.($1 = 63.9200 Indian rupees)