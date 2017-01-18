Five General Insurers to be Listed, Government Stake to Fall to 75%
Image for representation.
New Delhi: In a major decision on divesting stake in state-run general insurance companies, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the public listing of 5 firms by which the government's shareholding in them would be brought down to 75 percent.
"In a major decision on the five general insurance companies - New India Assurance Co, United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance, National Insurance Company and the holding General Insurance Corporation - the cabinet decided that all these would be publicly listed," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters in New Delhi after a cabinet meeting.
"With the public listing in more than one tranche under SEBI and IRDA guidelines, the government holding is to be brought down to 75 per cent," he added.
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli and Co Thank Pune for Hospitality as They Head to Cuttack
- Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami to be a Part of Show's Finale
- Somdev Devvarman Tears Into AITA in an Open Letter - Read Here
- Alia Bhatt Looks Adorable Dressed As Kareena Kapoor Khan From Jab We Met
- Watch: How People Closest to Us, Transform Us in a Moment