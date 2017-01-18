»
Five General Insurers to be Listed, Government Stake to Fall to 75%

New Delhi: In a major decision on divesting stake in state-run general insurance companies, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the public listing of 5 firms by which the government's shareholding in them would be brought down to 75 percent.

"In a major decision on the five general insurance companies - New India Assurance Co, United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance, National Insurance Company and the holding General Insurance Corporation - the cabinet decided that all these would be publicly listed," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters in New Delhi after a cabinet meeting.

"With the public listing in more than one tranche under SEBI and IRDA guidelines, the government holding is to be brought down to 75 per cent," he added.

