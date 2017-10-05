GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
4-min read

Forbes India Rich List Out, Mukesh Ambani Tops for 10th Year in a Row

According to Forbes, the combined net worth of the 100 richest Indians stood at $479 billion, a jump of 26% from $374 billion in 2016.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2017, 2:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Forbes India Rich List Out, Mukesh Ambani Tops for 10th Year in a Row
File photo of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
New Delhi: Forbes Magazine has released its India Rich List for 2017, with Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani topping the charts for the 10th consecutive year with a net worth if $38 billion.

Ambani is followed by tech czar Azim Premji who jumped two places with net worth of $19 billion this year. Ranked third are the Hinduja brothers who added $3.2 billion to their net worth.

Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi slipped from his earlier second place to the ninth ($12.1 billion).

Anil Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s younger brother, was ranked at 45th place with $3.15 billion. He was ranked 32nd in 2016 ($3.4 billion) and 29th a year before that.

"(Mukesh) Ambani added $15.3 billion to his net worth this year, making him the biggest dollar gainer on the list and one of Asia’s top five richest," Forbes said. "Improved refining margins and his telecom unit Reliance Jio’s thundering success in notching up 130 million subscribers since its 2016 launch boosted shares of his Reliance Industries."



According to Forbes, the combined net worth of the 100 richest Indians stood at $479 billion, a jump of 26% from $374 billion in 2016.

"Despite India's economic slowdown, the country's 100 richest have collectively enjoyed a bumper year thanks to a buoyant stock market. While the Indian billionaire factory continued to churn out new names from diverse sectors, the price of entry rose to a record high. The top 100 club is getting more exclusive with each passing year,” said Naazneen Karmali, India Editor of Forbes Asia.

richest-indians

The list also boasts of newcomers like tycoon Nusli Wadia at No. 25, Paytm owner Vijay Shekhar Sharma at No. 99 and Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor at No. 100. Acharya Balkrishna, CEO of yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved, figures at No. 19 with net worth of $6.55 billion. At least 27 of those on the list added at least $1 billion to their wealth, Forbes said. Kumar Birla of Aditya Birla Group at No. 8 was among them with net worth of $12.6 billion. Forbes said the list was compiled using shareholding and financial information secured from the families and individuals, stock exchanges, analysts and regulatory agencies. The ranking lists family fortunes, including those shared among extended families such as the Godrej and Bajaj families. Public fortunes were calculated based on stock prices and exchange rates as of September 15. Private companies were valued based on similar companies that are publicly traded.

FULL LIST OF THE 100 RICHEST INDIANS – FORBES INDIA RICH LIST 2017








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Rank Name Net worth ($ bn) Company Age
1 Mukesh Ambani 38 Reliance Industries 60
2 Azim Premji 19 Wipro 72
3 Hinduja brothers 18.4 Ashok Leyland 81, 76, 71, 66
4 Lakshmi Mittal 16.5 Arcelormittal 67
5 Pallonji Mistry 16 Shapoorji Pallonji Group 88
6 Godrej family 14.2 Godrej Group NA
7 Shiv Nadar 13.6 HCL Technologies 72
8 Kumar Birla 12.6 Aditya Birla Group 50
9 Dilip Shanghvi 12.1 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 61
10 Gautam Adani 11 Adani Ports & SEZ 55
11 Uday Kotak 10.5 Kotak Mahindra Bank 58
12 Radhakishan Damani 9.3 Avenue Supermarts 62
13 Cyrus Poonawalla 8.9 Serum Institute Of India 76
14 Sunil Mittal 8.3 Bharti Airtel 60
15 Bajaj family 8 Bajaj Auto NA
16 Savitri Jindal 7.5 O.P. Jindal Group 67
17 Vikram Lal 7.2 Eicher Motors 75
18 Benu Gopal Bangur 6.6 Shree Cement 86
19 Acharya Balkrishna 6.55 Patanjali Ayurved 45
20 Burman Family 6.5 Dabur NA
21 Subhash Chandra 6 Essel Group 66
22 Pankaj Patel 5.9 Cadila Healthcare 64
23 Vivek Chaand Sehgal 5.85 Motherson Sumi Sytems 60
24 Kushal Pal Singh 5.7 DLF 86
25 Nusli Wadia 5.6 Britannia Industries 73
26 Ajay Piramal 5.2 Piramal Enterprises 62
27 M.A. Yusuff Ali 5 LuLu Group 61
28 Madhukar Parekh 4.75 Pidilite Industries 71
29 Kalanithi Maran 4.55 Sun TV Network 52
30 Pawan Munjal 4.5 Hero Motocorp 63
31 Kapil & Rahul Bhatia 4.4 Interglobe Aviation 85 (Kapil), 57 (Rahul)
32 Micky Jagtiani 4.3 Landmark Group 66
33 Harsh Mariwala 4.2 Marico 66
34 B.R. Shetty 3.9 NMC Health 75
35 Ravi Pillai 3.8 RP Group 64
36 Mangal Prabhat Lodha 3.75 Lodha Group 61
37 Kuldeep & Gurbachan Singh Dhingra 3.7 Berger Paints India 70 (Kuldeep), 67 Gurbachan
38 Karsanbhai Patel 3.6 Nirma 73
39 Ashwin Dani 3.5 Asian Paints 74
40 Gupta Family 3.45 Lupin NA
41 Shashi & Ravi Ruia 3.4 Essar Group 73 (Shashi), 68 (Ravi)
42 Sudhir & Samir Mehta 3.35 Torrent Group 63 (Sudhir), 54 (Samir)
43 Samprada Singh 3.3 Alkem Laboratories 91
44 Anil Agarwal 3.2 Vedanta Resources 64
45 Anil Ambani 3.15 Reliance Communications 58
46 P.V. Ramprasad Reddy 3.14 Aurobindo Pharma 59
47 Baba Kalyani 3.13 Bharat Forge 68
48 Vinod & Anil Rai Gupta 3.11 Havells 72 (Vinod), 48 (Anil)
49 Sameer Gehlaut 3.1 Indiabulls Group 43
50 Hasmukh Chudgar 3.05 Intas Pharmaceuticals 84
51 Jain Family 3 Bennett Coleman & Co. NA
52 Ashwin Choksi 2.95 Asian Paints 74
53 Rajan Raheja 2.9 Exide Industries 63
54 Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 2.8 Rare Enterprises 57
55 Kishore Biyani 2.75 Future Group 56
56 Abhay Vakil 2.71 Asian Paints 66
57 Chandru Raheja 2.7 K. Raheja Corp 77
58 M.G. George Muthoot 2.67 Muthoot Finance 67
59 Abhay Firodia 2.65 Force Motors 72
60 Yusuf Hamied 2.62 Cipla 81
61 Rajesh Mehta 2.6 Rajesh Exports 53
62 Vijay Chauhan 2.5 Parle Products 81
63 Amalgamations Group family 2.48 Tractors & Farm Equipment NA
64 Jai Hari and Yadu Hari Dalmia 2.45 Dalmia Bharat 73(Jai Hari), 70(Yadu Hari)
65 Sunny Varkey 2.4 GEMS Education 60
66 Murugappa family 2.38 Murugappa Group NA
67 Rajendra Agarwal 2.3 Macleods Pharmaceuticals 58
68 Harsh Goenka 2.28 RPG Group 59
69 Sunil Vaswani 2.25 Stallion Group 54
70 Jitendra Virwani 2.2 Embassy Property Development 51
71 Leena Tewari 2.19 USV India 60
72 Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw 2.16 Biocon 64
73 Sanjiv Goenka 2 RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group 56
74 Lachhman Das Mittal 1.98 Sonalika Group 86
75 Murli Dhar & Bimal Gyanchandani 1.96 RSPL NA
76 Mofatraj Munot 1.95 Kalpataru 72
77 Murali Divi 1.94 Divi's Laboratories 66
78 Ramesh Juneja 1.92 Mankind Pharma 64
79 Anurag Jain 1.91 Endurance Technologies 55
80 Ranjan Pai 1.9 Manipal Group 44
81 Vikas Oberoi 1.87 Oberoi Realty 47
82 Ravi Jaipuria 1.84 RJ Corp 62
83 Salil Singhal 1.83 PI Industries 70
84 N.R. Narayana Murthy 1.82 Infosys 71
85 Nirav Modi 1.8 Firestar Diamond 46
86 Rajju Shroff 1.77 UPL 83
87 Sunder Genomal 1.75 Page Industries 63
88 Dinesh Nandwana 1.72 Vakrangee 54
89 Nandan Nilekani 1.71 Infosys 62
90 Radhe Shyam Agarwal 1.64 Emami 72
90 Radhe Shyam Goenka 1.64 Emami 71
92 Senapathy Gopalakrishnan 1.61 Infosys 62
93 Satish Mehta 1.6 Emcure Pharmaceuticals 66
94 Shamsheer Vayalil 1.57 VPS Healthcare 40
95 Shyam & Hari Bhartia 1.56 Jubilant Group 64 (Shyam), 60 (Hari)
96 Anand Mahindra 1.54 Mahindra & Mahindra 62
97 Reddy family 1.53 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories NA
98 Arvind Poddar 1.48 Balkrishna Industries 59
99 Vijay Shekhar Sharma 1.47 Paytm 39
100 Rana Kapoor 1.46 Yes Bank 60





(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited).

Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,592.03 -79.68 ( -0.25%)

Nifty 50

9,888.70 -26.20 ( -0.26%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Prataap Snacks 1,180.65 +242.65 +25.87
Axis Bank 501.20 -4.75 -0.94
Graphite India 477.35 +27.65 +6.15
Reliance 824.15 +5.30 +0.65
Dewan Housing 558.10 +4.25 +0.77
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Prataap Snacks 1,178.30 +240.30 +25.62
Graphite India 476.35 +27.40 +6.10
HUL 1,188.00 -9.40 -0.79
Petronet LNG 240.00 +4.30 +1.82
Rel Ind Infra 533.70 +50.35 +10.42
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Aurobindo Pharm 742.85 +17.90 +2.47
NTPC 171.10 +3.05 +1.81
Ambuja Cements 273.95 +4.40 +1.63
Tata Power 78.95 +0.95 +1.22
Coal India 273.25 +3.25 +1.20
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 170.80 +3.00 +1.79
Coal India 273.00 +3.00 +1.11
M&M 1,300.00 +10.95 +0.85
Reliance 824.20 +5.00 +0.61
Tata Motors (D) 241.10 +1.45 +0.61
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 450.95 -14.10 -3.03
Bharti Infratel 404.65 -11.85 -2.85
Power Grid Corp 204.95 -4.10 -1.96
HPCL 435.65 -8.50 -1.91
ICICI Bank 271.80 -4.30 -1.56
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 271.75 -4.25 -1.54
Hero Motocorp 3,744.00 -50.00 -1.32
Bajaj Auto 3,139.80 -29.95 -0.94
Axis Bank 501.15 -4.15 -0.82
SBI 251.35 -2.00 -0.79
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Yogi Adityanath Slams CPM Over Poor Medical Facilities in Kerala

Yogi Adityanath Slams CPM Over Poor Medical Facilities in Kerala

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES