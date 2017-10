Forbes India Rich List Out, Mukesh Ambani Tops for 10th Year in a Row

Rank

Name

Net worth ($ bn)

Company

Age





1

Mukesh Ambani

38

Reliance Industries

60





2

Azim Premji

19

Wipro

72





3

Hinduja brothers

18.4

Ashok Leyland

81, 76, 71, 66





4

Lakshmi Mittal

16.5

Arcelormittal

67





5

Pallonji Mistry

16

Shapoorji Pallonji Group

88





6

Godrej family

14.2

Godrej Group

NA





7

Shiv Nadar

13.6

HCL Technologies

72





8

Kumar Birla

12.6

Aditya Birla Group

50





9

Dilip Shanghvi

12.1

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

61





10

Gautam Adani

11

Adani Ports & SEZ

55





11

Uday Kotak

10.5

Kotak Mahindra Bank

58





12

Radhakishan Damani

9.3

Avenue Supermarts

62





13

Cyrus Poonawalla

8.9

Serum Institute Of India

76





14

Sunil Mittal

8.3

Bharti Airtel

60





15

Bajaj family

8

Bajaj Auto

NA





16

Savitri Jindal

7.5

O.P. Jindal Group

67





17

Vikram Lal

7.2

Eicher Motors

75





18

Benu Gopal Bangur

6.6

Shree Cement

86





19

Acharya Balkrishna

6.55

Patanjali Ayurved

45





20

Burman Family

6.5

Dabur

NA





21

Subhash Chandra

6

Essel Group

66





22

Pankaj Patel

5.9

Cadila Healthcare

64





23

Vivek Chaand Sehgal

5.85

Motherson Sumi Sytems

60





24

Kushal Pal Singh

5.7

DLF

86





25

Nusli Wadia

5.6

Britannia Industries

73





26

Ajay Piramal

5.2

Piramal Enterprises

62





27

M.A. Yusuff Ali

5

LuLu Group

61





28

Madhukar Parekh

4.75

Pidilite Industries

71





29

Kalanithi Maran

4.55

Sun TV Network

52





30

Pawan Munjal

4.5

Hero Motocorp

63





31

Kapil & Rahul Bhatia

4.4

Interglobe Aviation

85 (Kapil), 57 (Rahul)





32

Micky Jagtiani

4.3

Landmark Group

66





33

Harsh Mariwala

4.2

Marico

66





34

B.R. Shetty

3.9

NMC Health

75





35

Ravi Pillai

3.8

RP Group

64





36

Mangal Prabhat Lodha

3.75

Lodha Group

61





37

Kuldeep & Gurbachan Singh Dhingra

3.7

Berger Paints India

70 (Kuldeep), 67 Gurbachan





38

Karsanbhai Patel

3.6

Nirma

73





39

Ashwin Dani

3.5

Asian Paints

74





40

Gupta Family

3.45

Lupin

NA





41

Shashi & Ravi Ruia

3.4

Essar Group

73 (Shashi), 68 (Ravi)





42

Sudhir & Samir Mehta

3.35

Torrent Group

63 (Sudhir), 54 (Samir)





43

Samprada Singh

3.3

Alkem Laboratories

91





44

Anil Agarwal

3.2

Vedanta Resources

64





45

Anil Ambani

3.15

Reliance Communications

58





46

P.V. Ramprasad Reddy

3.14

Aurobindo Pharma

59





47

Baba Kalyani

3.13

Bharat Forge

68





48

Vinod & Anil Rai Gupta

3.11

Havells

72 (Vinod), 48 (Anil)





49

Sameer Gehlaut

3.1

Indiabulls Group

43





50

Hasmukh Chudgar

3.05

Intas Pharmaceuticals

84





51

Jain Family

3

Bennett Coleman & Co.

NA





52

Ashwin Choksi

2.95

Asian Paints

74





53

Rajan Raheja

2.9

Exide Industries

63





54

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

2.8

Rare Enterprises

57





55

Kishore Biyani

2.75

Future Group

56





56

Abhay Vakil

2.71

Asian Paints

66





57

Chandru Raheja

2.7

K. Raheja Corp

77





58

M.G. George Muthoot

2.67

Muthoot Finance

67





59

Abhay Firodia

2.65

Force Motors

72





60

Yusuf Hamied

2.62

Cipla

81





61

Rajesh Mehta

2.6

Rajesh Exports

53





62

Vijay Chauhan

2.5

Parle Products

81





63

Amalgamations Group family

2.48

Tractors & Farm Equipment

NA





64

Jai Hari and Yadu Hari Dalmia

2.45

Dalmia Bharat

73(Jai Hari), 70(Yadu Hari)





65

Sunny Varkey

2.4

GEMS Education

60





66

Murugappa family

2.38

Murugappa Group

NA





67

Rajendra Agarwal

2.3

Macleods Pharmaceuticals

58





68

Harsh Goenka

2.28

RPG Group

59





69

Sunil Vaswani

2.25

Stallion Group

54





70

Jitendra Virwani

2.2

Embassy Property Development

51





71

Leena Tewari

2.19

USV India

60





72

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

2.16

Biocon

64





73

Sanjiv Goenka

2

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group

56





74

Lachhman Das Mittal

1.98

Sonalika Group

86





75

Murli Dhar & Bimal Gyanchandani

1.96

RSPL

NA





76

Mofatraj Munot

1.95

Kalpataru

72





77

Murali Divi

1.94

Divi's Laboratories

66





78

Ramesh Juneja

1.92

Mankind Pharma

64





79

Anurag Jain

1.91

Endurance Technologies

55





80

Ranjan Pai

1.9

Manipal Group

44





81

Vikas Oberoi

1.87

Oberoi Realty

47





82

Ravi Jaipuria

1.84

RJ Corp

62





83

Salil Singhal

1.83

PI Industries

70





84

N.R. Narayana Murthy

1.82

Infosys

71





85

Nirav Modi

1.8

Firestar Diamond

46





86

Rajju Shroff

1.77

UPL

83





87

Sunder Genomal

1.75

Page Industries

63





88

Dinesh Nandwana

1.72

Vakrangee

54





89

Nandan Nilekani

1.71

Infosys

62





90

Radhe Shyam Agarwal

1.64

Emami

72





90

Radhe Shyam Goenka

1.64

Emami

71





92

Senapathy Gopalakrishnan

1.61

Infosys

62





93

Satish Mehta

1.6

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

66





94

Shamsheer Vayalil

1.57

VPS Healthcare

40





95

Shyam & Hari Bhartia

1.56

Jubilant Group

64 (Shyam), 60 (Hari)





96

Anand Mahindra

1.54

Mahindra & Mahindra

62





97

Reddy family

1.53

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

NA





98

Arvind Poddar

1.48

Balkrishna Industries

59





99

Vijay Shekhar Sharma

1.47

Paytm

39





100

Rana Kapoor

1.46

Yes Bank

60









Forbes Magazine has released its India Rich List for 2017 , with Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani topping the charts for the 10th consecutive year with a net worth if $38 billion.Ambani is followed by tech czar Azim Premji who jumped two places with net worth of $19 billion this year. Ranked third are the Hinduja brothers who added $3.2 billion to their net worth.Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi slipped from his earlier second place to the ninth ($12.1 billion).Anil Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s younger brother, was ranked at 45th place with $3.15 billion. He was ranked 32nd in 2016 ($3.4 billion) and 29th a year before that."(Mukesh) Ambani added $15.3 billion to his net worth this year, making him the biggest dollar gainer on the list and one of Asia’s top five richest," Forbes said. "Improved refining margins and his telecom unit Reliance Jio’s thundering success in notching up 130 million subscribers since its 2016 launch boosted shares of his Reliance Industries."According to Forbes, the combined net worth of the 100 richest Indians stood at $479 billion, a jump of 26% from $374 billion in 2016."Despite India's economic slowdown, the country's 100 richest have collectively enjoyed a bumper year thanks to a buoyant stock market. While the Indian billionaire factory continued to churn out new names from diverse sectors, the price of entry rose to a record high. The top 100 club is getting more exclusive with each passing year,” said Naazneen Karmali, India Editor of Forbes Asia.The list also boasts of newcomers like tycoon Nusli Wadia at No. 25, Paytm owner Vijay Shekhar Sharma at No. 99 and Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor at No. 100. Acharya Balkrishna, CEO of yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved, figures at No. 19 with net worth of $6.55 billion. At least 27 of those on the list added at least $1 billion to their wealth, Forbes said. Kumar Birla of Aditya Birla Group at No. 8 was among them with net worth of $12.6 billion. Forbes said the list was compiled using shareholding and financial information secured from the families and individuals, stock exchanges, analysts and regulatory agencies. The ranking lists family fortunes, including those shared among extended families such as the Godrej and Bajaj families. Public fortunes were calculated based on stock prices and exchange rates as of September 15. Private companies were valued based on similar companies that are publicly traded.