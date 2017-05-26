X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Forex Reserves at Life-Time High of $379.310 Billion
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: The country's forex reserves rose by a whopping $4.036 billion to life-time high of $379.310 billion in the week ended May 19, helped by a surge in the foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank said.
Last week, the reserves had declined by $443.6 million to $375.27 billion.
Foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $3.996 billion to $355.097 billion in the reporting week, RBI said.
Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen, held in the reserves.
Gold reserves remained stable at $20.438 billion. The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund increased by $15 million to $1.469 billion.
The country's reserve position with the IMF, too, rose by $25.2 million to $2.305 billion, the RBI said.
First Published: May 26, 2017, 7:38 PM IST
Recommended For You
- When Caste Killed Community in Saharanpur
- Sachin: A Billion Dreams Review: A Rush Of Nostalgia For Tendulkar's Fans
- 'Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli Not On Same Page About Pay Hike'
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Author Amish
- GST Impact – Mercedes Announces Price Reduction by Upto 9%