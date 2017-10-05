Full List of the 100 Richest Indians: Forbes India Rich List 2017
Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani emerged as India's wealthiest for the 10th straight year as his net worth swelled to $38 billion (nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore), while the wealth of 100 richest rose by 26 per cent despite economic hiccups.
Wipro's Azim Premji was the distant second with a net worth of $19 billion, moving up two places from last year, while Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi slipped from his earlier second place to the ninth now (USD 12.1 billion) on Forbes magazine's annual 'India Rich List 2017'.
Forbes said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "economic experiments" barely affected India's billionaires. "Despite India's economic hiccups, tycoons on the 2017 Forbes India Rich List saw their wealth soar as their combined fortunes rose 26 per cent to $479 billion (over Rs 31 lakh crore)," the magazine said.
Here’s a look at the complete list. You can sort the list by Rank, Name, Net Worth, Company and Age.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited).
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited).
