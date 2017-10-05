Full List of the 100 Richest Indians: Forbes India Rich List 2017

Rank Name Net worth ($ bn) Company Age 1 Mukesh Ambani 38 Reliance Industries 60 2 Azim Premji 19 Wipro 72 3 Hinduja brothers 18.4 Ashok Leyland 81, 76, 71, 66 4 Lakshmi Mittal 16.5 Arcelormittal 67 5 Pallonji Mistry 16 Shapoorji Pallonji Group 88 6 Godrej family 14.2 Godrej Group NA 7 Shiv Nadar 13.6 HCL Technologies 72 8 Kumar Birla 12.6 Aditya Birla Group 50 9 Dilip Shanghvi 12.1 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 61 10 Gautam Adani 11 Adani Ports & SEZ 55 11 Uday Kotak 10.5 Kotak Mahindra Bank 58 12 Radhakishan Damani 9.3 Avenue Supermarts 62 13 Cyrus Poonawalla 8.9 Serum Institute Of India 76 14 Sunil Mittal 8.3 Bharti Airtel 60 15 Bajaj family 8 Bajaj Auto NA 16 Savitri Jindal 7.5 O.P. Jindal Group 67 17 Vikram Lal 7.2 Eicher Motors 75 18 Benu Gopal Bangur 6.6 Shree Cement 86 19 Acharya Balkrishna 6.55 Patanjali Ayurved 45 20 Burman Family 6.5 Dabur NA 21 Subhash Chandra 6 Essel Group 66 22 Pankaj Patel 5.9 Cadila Healthcare 64 23 Vivek Chaand Sehgal 5.85 Motherson Sumi Sytems 60 24 Kushal Pal Singh 5.7 DLF 86 25 Nusli Wadia 5.6 Britannia Industries 73 26 Ajay Piramal 5.2 Piramal Enterprises 62 27 M.A. Yusuff Ali 5 LuLu Group 61 28 Madhukar Parekh 4.75 Pidilite Industries 71 29 Kalanithi Maran 4.55 Sun TV Network 52 30 Pawan Munjal 4.5 Hero Motocorp 63 31 Kapil & Rahul Bhatia 4.4 Interglobe Aviation 85 (Kapil), 57 (Rahul) 32 Micky Jagtiani 4.3 Landmark Group 66 33 Harsh Mariwala 4.2 Marico 66 34 B.R. Shetty 3.9 NMC Health 75 35 Ravi Pillai 3.8 RP Group 64 36 Mangal Prabhat Lodha 3.75 Lodha Group 61 37 Kuldeep & Gurbachan Singh Dhingra 3.7 Berger Paints India 70 (Kuldeep), 67 Gurbachan 38 Karsanbhai Patel 3.6 Nirma 73 39 Ashwin Dani 3.5 Asian Paints 74 40 Gupta Family 3.45 Lupin NA 41 Shashi & Ravi Ruia 3.4 Essar Group 73 (Shashi), 68 (Ravi) 42 Sudhir & Samir Mehta 3.35 Torrent Group 63 (Sudhir), 54 (Samir) 43 Samprada Singh 3.3 Alkem Laboratories 91 44 Anil Agarwal 3.2 Vedanta Resources 64 45 Anil Ambani 3.15 Reliance Communications 58 46 P.V. Ramprasad Reddy 3.14 Aurobindo Pharma 59 47 Baba Kalyani 3.13 Bharat Forge 68 48 Vinod & Anil Rai Gupta 3.11 Havells 72 (Vinod), 48 (Anil) 49 Sameer Gehlaut 3.1 Indiabulls Group 43 50 Hasmukh Chudgar 3.05 Intas Pharmaceuticals 84 51 Jain Family 3 Bennett Coleman & Co. NA 52 Ashwin Choksi 2.95 Asian Paints 74 53 Rajan Raheja 2.9 Exide Industries 63 54 Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 2.8 Rare Enterprises 57 55 Kishore Biyani 2.75 Future Group 56 56 Abhay Vakil 2.71 Asian Paints 66 57 Chandru Raheja 2.7 K. Raheja Corp 77 58 M.G. George Muthoot 2.67 Muthoot Finance 67 59 Abhay Firodia 2.65 Force Motors 72 60 Yusuf Hamied 2.62 Cipla 81 61 Rajesh Mehta 2.6 Rajesh Exports 53 62 Vijay Chauhan 2.5 Parle Products 81 63 Amalgamations Group family 2.48 Tractors & Farm Equipment NA 64 Jai Hari and Yadu Hari Dalmia 2.45 Dalmia Bharat 73(Jai Hari), 70(Yadu Hari) 65 Sunny Varkey 2.4 GEMS Education 60 66 Murugappa family 2.38 Murugappa Group NA 67 Rajendra Agarwal 2.3 Macleods Pharmaceuticals 58 68 Harsh Goenka 2.28 RPG Group 59 69 Sunil Vaswani 2.25 Stallion Group 54 70 Jitendra Virwani 2.2 Embassy Property Development 51 71 Leena Tewari 2.19 USV India 60 72 Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw 2.16 Biocon 64 73 Sanjiv Goenka 2 RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group 56 74 Lachhman Das Mittal 1.98 Sonalika Group 86 75 Murli Dhar & Bimal Gyanchandani 1.96 RSPL NA 76 Mofatraj Munot 1.95 Kalpataru 72 77 Murali Divi 1.94 Divi's Laboratories 66 78 Ramesh Juneja 1.92 Mankind Pharma 64 79 Anurag Jain 1.91 Endurance Technologies 55 80 Ranjan Pai 1.9 Manipal Group 44 81 Vikas Oberoi 1.87 Oberoi Realty 47 82 Ravi Jaipuria 1.84 RJ Corp 62 83 Salil Singhal 1.83 PI Industries 70 84 N.R. Narayana Murthy 1.82 Infosys 71 85 Nirav Modi 1.8 Firestar Diamond 46 86 Rajju Shroff 1.77 UPL 83 87 Sunder Genomal 1.75 Page Industries 63 88 Dinesh Nandwana 1.72 Vakrangee 54 89 Nandan Nilekani 1.71 Infosys 62 90 Radhe Shyam Agarwal 1.64 Emami 72 90 Radhe Shyam Goenka 1.64 Emami 71 92 Senapathy Gopalakrishnan 1.61 Infosys 62 93 Satish Mehta 1.6 Emcure Pharmaceuticals 66 94 Shamsheer Vayalil 1.57 VPS Healthcare 40 95 Shyam & Hari Bhartia 1.56 Jubilant Group 64 (Shyam), 60 (Hari) 96 Anand Mahindra 1.54 Mahindra & Mahindra 62 97 Reddy family 1.53 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories NA 98 Arvind Poddar 1.48 Balkrishna Industries 59 99 Vijay Shekhar Sharma 1.47 Paytm 39 100 Rana Kapoor 1.46 Yes Bank 60

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani emerged as India's wealthiest for the 10th straight year as his net worth swelled to $38 billion (nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore), while the wealth of 100 richest rose by 26 per cent despite economic hiccups.Wipro's Azim Premji was the distant second with a net worth of $19 billion, moving up two places from last year, while Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi slipped from his earlier second place to the ninth now (USD 12.1 billion) on Forbes magazine's annual 'India Rich List 2017'.Forbes said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "economic experiments" barely affected India's billionaires. "Despite India's economic hiccups, tycoons on the 2017 Forbes India Rich List saw their wealth soar as their combined fortunes rose 26 per cent to $479 billion (over Rs 31 lakh crore)," the magazine said.Here’s a look at the complete list. You can sort the list by Rank, Name, Net Worth, Company and Age.