GDP Grows at 7.1% in FY17, Note Ban Arrests Q4 at 6.1%

New Delhi: India's GDP growth slipped by nearly one percentage point in 2016-17, as official data released on Wednesday indicated that demonetisation slowed the growth in January-March quarter.

Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation show that the Indian economy expanded 7.1% in fiscal year 2016-17, down from 8% in FY 2015-16. Gross Value Added (GVA) showed an even sharper decline from 7.9% (2015-16) to 6.6% (2016-17).

GDP growth for the January-March quarter was worse than what many analysts had expected, dropping to 6.1% from 7% in October-November, which indicates that demonetisation led to temporary slowdown in economic activity.

Gross Value Added is a more accurate indicator of the economy's health as it measures the change in aggregate level of goods and services in the economy. Adding indirect taxes and subtracting subsidies from GVA gives Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

"The big takeaway from the data is that the impact of demonetisation is not behind us," Abhijit Sen, an economist and former member of the Planning Commission told News18. “Apart from government expenditure, there is nothing else driving the economy."

The table above shows that government spending, in the form of salaries and pensions and expenditure on schemes like Swachch Bharat and NREGA jumped from 0.1% point to 0.5% point in one year, and is what drove the economy, in the face of tepid consumption and investment growth.

"Demonetisation was a temporary shock to growth," Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian told CNBC TV18. “The economy could do with all the macro-economic support it gets," he added, saying that there has been a deceleration in growth since July 2016 and the fourth quarter (January-March) numbers reflect it.

The data show that government expenditure rose from 3.3% (2015-16) to 20.8% (2016-17), while government investment dropped from 6.5% to 2.4% in the same period.

The rates of growth for different sectors in the Jan-March quarter were thus: Agriculture/forestry/fishing grew at 5.2%, mining and quarrying at 6.4%, manufacturing at 5.3%, and electricity/gas/water supply/other utility services at 6.1%.

The construction sector declined by 3.7%, while trade/hotels/transport/communication expanded 6.5% and financial/real estate/professional services grew 2.2%.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November banned high value currency notes, constituting 86% of the cash in Indian economy. That impact of that move on the Indian economy is being captured by the data released today.

