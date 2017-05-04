X
GM India to Accept new VRS Applications from Halol Plant's Employees
In this file photo, employees work on the Chevrolet Cruze assembly line inside Halol plant of General Motors India Ltd. in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: Automobile company General Motors India on Thursday said that it will accept new applications for a separation scheme from employees who have been impacted by the decision to cease manufacturing at the company's Halol plant in Gujarat.
According to GM India's President and Managing Director Kaher Kazem, the decision to accept the new applications for the separation scheme was taken after a number of employees had approached the company's management "individually requesting that fresh applications for the VRS be considered".
"As we continue to consolidate GM India manufacturing at our Talegaon plant, we are listening to our employees and supporting them through the transition," said Kazem.
"We are mindful of the impact on our workforce of ceasing GM production at Halol, but we need to ensure our manufacturing consolidation remains on track," said Kazem.
"Halol employees have the option of a generous separation payment or continuity of employment at our Talegaon facility."
