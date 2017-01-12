Gold Futures Extend Gain, up 0.17% on Global Cues

New Delhi: Continuing its rising streak for the fourth straight day, gold prices rose further by 0.17 per cent to Rs 28,347 per 10 grams in futures trading on Thursday as speculators engaged in widening in their bets, taking positive cues from global markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February month advanced by Rs 47, or 0.17 per cent to Rs 28,347 per ten grams in business turnover of 341 lots.

On similar lines, the metal for delivery in far-month April was trading higher by Rs 42, or 0.15 per cent to Rs 28,357 per ten grams in 6 lots.

Analysts said, increasing of positions by participants on the back of a firming trend overseas, mainly kept gold prices higher at futures trade.

Globally, gold rose 0.43 per cent to USD 1,196.20 an ounce in Singapore.