GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Gold Sparkles on Diwali Demand, Tops Rs 31,000

Bullion traders said increased buying by local jewellers, driven by Diwali festival demand in domestic spot markets, mainly led to rise in gold prices.

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2017, 3:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gold Sparkles on Diwali Demand, Tops Rs 31,000
In this filephoto, a salesman arranges gold ornaments, on a display board, inside a jewellery showroom. (Reuters)
New Delh: Gold prices spurted by Rs 290 to a 3-week high of Rs 31,000 per 10 grams on the eve of Diwali at the bullion market on Wednesday on increased buying by local jewellers to meet festive demand.

A weak trend overseas however capped the gains.

Silver held steady at Rs 41,000 per kg in limited deals from industrial units and coin makers.

Bullion traders said increased buying by local jewellers, driven by Diwali festival demand in domestic spot markets, mainly led to rise in gold prices.

Globally, gold fell by 0.12 per cent to USD 1,283.20 an ounce and silver by 0.06 per cent to USD 16.98 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity surged by Rs 290 each to Rs 31,000 and Rs 30,850 per 10 grams respectively, a level last seen on September 27. It had lost Rs 140 on Tuesday.

Sovereign, however, remained steady at Rs 24,700 per piece of eight grams on little doing.

On the other hand, silver ready held steady at Rs 41,000 per kg, while weekly-based delivery fell by Rs 130 to Rs 39,860 per kg.

Silver coins continued to be traded at the previous level of Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,584.35 -24.81 ( -0.08%)

Nifty 50

10,210.85 -23.60 ( -0.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 464.50 -48.65 -9.48
Reliance 914.50 +40.15 +4.59
MAS Financial S 654.40 +195.40 +42.57
ICICI Bank 263.15 -10.75 -3.92
Dewan Housing 602.50 +10.65 +1.80
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Aegis Logistics 222.00 -4.80 -2.12
MAS Financial S 652.90 +193.90 +42.24
Axis Bank 465.55 -47.65 -9.28
Reliance 915.15 +40.90 +4.68
Nilkamal 1,664.25 +42.85 +2.64
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 914.50 +40.15 +4.59
Power Grid Corp 213.55 +8.65 +4.22
Indiabulls Hsg 1,358.40 +32.70 +2.47
ONGC 174.45 +3.25 +1.90
Wipro 294.75 +4.90 +1.69
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 915.15 +40.90 +4.68
ONGC 174.30 +3.10 +1.81
Wipro 294.65 +5.15 +1.78
Kotak Mahindra 1,096.70 +17.35 +1.61
NTPC 178.55 +2.60 +1.48
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 464.50 -48.65 -9.48
ICICI Bank 263.15 -10.75 -3.92
Bharti Infratel 461.75 -17.45 -3.64
Cipla 611.00 -21.10 -3.34
Tech Mahindra 458.45 -14.55 -3.08
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 465.55 -47.65 -9.28
ICICI Bank 263.70 -10.20 -3.72
Cipla 610.50 -20.75 -3.29
SBI 245.00 -6.15 -2.45
Lupin 1,051.00 -15.65 -1.47
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Donald Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, says I Greatly Value My Relationship With PM Modi

Donald Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, says I Greatly Value My Relationship With PM Modi

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES