GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

GoM for 12 Per Cent GST on AC Eateries, Composition Scheme Tax Cut

The GoM headed by Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma suggested doing away with the tax rate distinction between AC and non-AC restaurants, those which are not covered under composition scheme, and tax them at 12 per cent.

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2017, 6:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GoM for 12 Per Cent GST on AC Eateries, Composition Scheme Tax Cut
Image for representation., (Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: The Group of Ministers set up to make GST composition scheme more attractive on Sunday suggested lowering tax rates for manufacturers and restaurants under the plan to 1 per cent.

At present, while manufacturers pay GST at 2 per cent, the rate for restaurants is 5 per cent. Traders currently pay 1 per cent.

The GoM headed by Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also suggested doing away with the tax rate distinction between AC and non-AC restaurants, those which are not covered under composition scheme, and tax them at 12 per cent.

It also suggested that hotels that have room tariff of more than Rs 7,500 should attract 18 per cent tax rate. Composition scheme is open for manufacturers, restaurants and traders whose turnover does not exceed Rs 1 crore. This threshold was earlier Rs 75 lakh and the GST Council earlier this month raised it to Rs 1 crore from October 1.

With regard to traders, the GoM suggested a two-pronged approach for taxation under the scheme.

It suggested that traders who want to exclude the sale proceeds of tax-free items from its turnover can pay 1 per cent GST. However, those traders who pay tax on total turnover, the tax rate has been proposed at 0.5 per cent.

For example, supposing a trader deals in goods that are tax exempt as well as those that are taxable under the GST and has a turnover of Rs 1 crore. Of this, Rs 40 lakh turnover is from sale of tax-exempt items and remaining Rs 60 lakh from taxable goods.

"The GoM decided that tax rates under composition scheme for restaurants and manufacturers be lowered to 1 per cent. For traders the ministerial group suggested two tax rates," an official told PTI.

The GoM also recommended allowing businesses who are engaged in inter-state sale to avail the composition scheme, he added.

Around 15 lakh businesses opted for composition scheme, which allows them to pay taxes at a concessional rate and makes compliance easy, under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) which rolled out from July 1. There are over 1 crore businesses registered under GST.

While a regular taxpayer has to pay taxes on a monthly basis, a composition supplier is required to file only one return and pay taxes on a quarterly basis.

Also, a composition taxpayer is not required to keep detailed records that a normal taxpayer is supposed to maintain.

The GoM was set up earlier this month and was tasked with revisiting the tax structure of different categories of restaurants with the aim of rationalising or reducing the rates, apart from making composition scheme more attractive for businesses.

Currently, GST is levied at 12 per cent on non-AC restaurants, while it is 18 per cent for air-conditioned ones. The other members of the GoM are Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Chhattisgarh Minister of Commercial Taxes Amar Agrawal.

The GoM has also suggested that manufacturers engaged in job works can be allowed to opt for composition scheme, the official added.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,157.22 +10.09 ( +0.03%)

Nifty 50

10,323.05 -20.75 ( -0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 307.05 -24.15 -7.29
United Spirits 3,025.75 +451.10 +17.52
ICICI Bank 301.15 +1.90 +0.63
Maruti Suzuki 8,114.45 +46.40 +0.58
SBI 311.05 -9.45 -2.95
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 929.45 -17.80 -1.88
Bharti Infratel 419.35 -36.35 -7.98
United Spirits 3,029.40 +454.15 +17.64
Yes Bank 307.20 -24.50 -7.39
Indiabulls Hsg 1,264.65 +14.30 +1.14
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 432.05 +17.75 +4.28
Bajaj Finance 1,819.00 +72.25 +4.14
ONGC 184.00 +6.65 +3.75
Sun Pharma 549.90 +19.75 +3.73
Tata Power 85.10 +2.95 +3.59
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 431.85 +17.85 +4.31
Sun Pharma 550.35 +19.40 +3.65
ONGC 183.55 +6.25 +3.53
Tata Motors (D) 237.70 +7.15 +3.10
Tata Motors 430.05 +10.70 +2.55
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 418.55 -36.85 -8.09
Yes Bank 307.05 -24.15 -7.29
HPCL 456.05 -25.15 -5.23
Bharti Airtel 485.30 -26.00 -5.09
IOC 414.95 -21.55 -4.94
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 485.10 -25.45 -4.98
SBI 310.95 -9.70 -3.03
Reliance 929.45 -17.80 -1.88
Wipro 296.00 -5.85 -1.94
BHEL 95.20 -1.25 -1.30
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Pitches for Swachch Bharat, Urges People to Participate in Run for Unity

Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Pitches for Swachch Bharat, Urges People to Participate in Run for Unity

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES