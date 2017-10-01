GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Government Approves Sale of 10% Stake in HAL

As part of the procedure, HAL had initiated the process of initial public offering with the filing of the Draft Red Herrring Prospectus (DRHP) on September 29 with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India.

IANS

Updated:October 1, 2017, 4:53 PM IST
Government Approves Sale of 10% Stake in HAL
In this file photo, an employee of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. walks inside a workshop of Jaguar fighter planes in Bangalore. (Photo: Reuters/Jagadeesh)
New Delhi: The government has approved the sale of 10 percent stake in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a defence Public Sector Undertaking, it was announced here on Sunday.

As part of the procedure, HAL had initiated the process of initial public offering with the filing of the Draft Red Herrring Prospectus (DRHP) on September 29 with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India.

"This is a major milestone towards listing of the defence PSU which is slated for partial disinvestment by the Government of India," said T. Suvarna Raju, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL.
