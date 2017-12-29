GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Government Extends Deadline for Filing Final GST Returns Till Jan 10

Businesses with turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore will have to file GSTR-1 for July-September by January 10, 2018, as against December 31, 2017 earlier.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2017, 11:35 PM IST
Image for representation., (Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: The government has extended by 10 days the last date for filing of final sales return GSTR-1 till January 10 under the Goods and Services Tax, sources said.

Businesses with turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore will have to file GSTR-1 for July-September by January 10, 2018, as against December 31, 2017 earlier.

For businesses with turnover of more than Rs 1.5 crore, GSTR-1 has to be filed for the period July-November by January 10.

Earlier these businesses were required to file GSTR-1 return for July-October by December 31 and that for November by January 10.

For the month of December, GSTR-1 is to be filed by February 10 and for subsequent months, it would be 10th day of the succeeding month.

The GST Council had in November allowed businesses with turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore to file final returns GSTR-1 quarterly.

Businesses with turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore will have to file returns by February 15 for the period October- December and that for January-March by April 30.
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
