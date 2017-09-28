GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Government Finalising Electoral Bonds Scheme, Says Arun Jaitley

As per the electoral bond mechanism announced in the budget, the proposed bonds will resemble a promissory note and not an interest-paying debt instrument.

PTI

Updated:September 28, 2017, 10:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Government Finalising Electoral Bonds Scheme, Says Arun Jaitley
File photo of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the government is finalising electoral bonds scheme, a move aimed at cleaning up political funding.

"I have already announced this year and I am keen to implement it. It is in final stages. How do we legitimise political funding in India so that the underground funding itself comes to an end and an alternate mechanism is set in," he said at the book release titled 'India@70 Modi@3.5'.

As per the electoral bond mechanism announced in the budget, the proposed bonds will resemble a promissory note and not an interest-paying debt instrument.

They will be sold by authorised banks and can be deposited in notified accounts of political parties within the duration of their validity.

The bonds will not carry the name of the donor and routing of the money through banks will ensure that only tax paid money comes into the political system.

Jaitley also said that the government is trying to maintain a balance between accelerating the pace of economy and taking care of the needs of the poor. So, getting cross sections on the government's side and
arousing a new confidence in them has been the basic tenor of this government in the past 3.5 years, he said.

On price rise, he said, this government inherited inflation of 9-10 percent and subsequently brought it down to a respectable level.

On the criticism of rising inflation by the opposition, he said, "3.36 percent is also inflation (to them). Of course, system needs inflation otherwise economy will go into a recession."

He also said the Modi-led government brought down the fiscal deficit and current account deficit and maintain the rupee at the appropriate value.

"Opening of the economy step by step. We not only opened up several sectors we made the entry smoother...India attracted highest level of FDI year after year," he said.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,282.48 +122.67 ( +0.39%)

Nifty 50

9,768.95 +33.20 ( +0.34%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,795.30 +18.80 +1.06
Divis Labs 853.05 +2.30 +0.27
Reliance 786.45 -12.70 -1.59
ICICI Bank 275.95 -0.45 -0.16
Infosys 896.00 -3.80 -0.42
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 852.70 +2.55 +0.30
Motilal Oswal 1,270.00 +57.80 +4.77
Reliance 786.75 -11.85 -1.48
ICICI Lombard 685.75 +4.20 +0.62
Sun Pharma 498.00 +3.05 +0.62
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ACC 1,645.85 +56.10 +3.53
Dr Reddys Labs 2,375.40 +70.70 +3.07
Coal India 267.80 +6.95 +2.66
Kotak Mahindra 1,005.25 +25.65 +2.62
Bharti Infratel 392.60 +9.95 +2.60
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,367.85 +60.35 +2.62
Kotak Mahindra 1,010.00 +29.85 +3.05
Coal India 267.00 +6.05 +2.32
Maruti Suzuki 7,897.15 +163.25 +2.11
Cipla 581.50 +11.70 +2.05
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,130.00 -30.00 -2.59
Bosch 20,682.45 -430.10 -2.04
Aurobindo Pharm 675.80 -13.90 -2.02
Reliance 786.45 -12.70 -1.59
Tata Power 77.25 -0.90 -1.15
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,129.25 -31.75 -2.73
Reliance 786.75 -11.85 -1.48
Wipro 285.20 -3.40 -1.18
Bharti Airtel 382.40 -2.95 -0.77
Tata Motors 401.10 -2.80 -0.69

Video Wall

Army Strikes Naga Insurgent Camps Along Myanmar Border

Army Strikes Naga Insurgent Camps Along Myanmar Border

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES