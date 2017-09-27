GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Government to Work With Startups on Tech Support for Agriculture Schemes

In a meeting with agri-startup firms held on Wednesday, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said farmer-friendly technologies are the need of the hour and some specific technologies are required for each of its key schemes.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2017, 6:29 PM IST
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday decided to work in tandem with agri startups for technologies required for efficient implementation of its flagship programmes like soil health card, irrigation and crop insurance, among others.

He directed his ministry officials to work in small core-teams with start-up firms in this regard, an official release said.

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Soil Health Card, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana are the key flagship schemes that the government is focussing at present.

For instance under soil health card scheme, the Minister said large number of soil samples have to be analysed, which is arduous and time consuming.

"Therefore we need technological solutions in the form of low-cost hand-held soil sensors or any non-destructible method of soil fertility assessment that can easily assess soil health using the technology," he said.

Similarly to settle crop insurance claims, Singh said satellites and drones are required to assess accurately and timely the crop loss. Even IT-based solutions are required to increase the number of insured farmers.
