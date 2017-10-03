GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Govt Approves 5 FDI Proposals in Single Brand Retail Sector

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country grew 9 percent to USD 43.47 billion in 2016-17.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2017, 8:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Govt Approves 5 FDI Proposals in Single Brand Retail Sector
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: The government has approved five foreign direct investment proposals, including that of Oppo Mobiles India and Louis Vuitton Malletier, in the single brand retail sector, according to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

The other FDI proposals approved by the government include Chumbak Design (USD 8.62 million), Daniel Wellington AB (USD 10 million) and Actoserba Active Wholesale Pvt Ltd. Actoserba Active Wholesale's application was made for single brand retail trading (SBRT) of ZIVAME brand in addition to existing business of wholesale.

Oppo Mobiles India has got the nod to undertake SBRT of OPPO brand, in addition to existing business of wholesale, according to the DIPP's Foreign Investment Facilitation portal.

This portal was set up after the winding up of the foreign investment promotion board. The portal showed that Diabu Diamond Tools India has been advised to approach through automatic route for its FDI proposal.

FDI into the country grew 9 percent to USD 43.47 billion in 2016-17.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,497.38 +213.66 ( +0.68%)

Nifty 50

9,859.50 +70.90 ( +0.72%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI Life Insura 707.55 +7.55 +1.08
Reliance 798.35 +17.45 +2.23
HDFC 1,761.60 +19.45 +1.12
Axis Bank 509.65 +0.50 +0.10
GAIL 435.40 +16.35 +3.90
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI Life Insura 708.00 +8.00 +1.14
Indiabulls Vent 264.95 +9.45 +3.70
GAIL 433.60 +14.50 +3.46
HCL Tech 885.00 +10.50 +1.20
Reliance 798.35 +16.20 +2.07
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 435.40 +16.35 +3.90
Tata Motors 416.00 +14.50 +3.61
Bharti Infratel 408.50 +10.10 +2.54
Indiabulls Hsg 1,234.35 +27.60 +2.29
UPL 796.00 +17.50 +2.25
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors (D) 233.40 +11.00 +4.95
Tata Motors 416.40 +15.15 +3.78
Asian Paints 1,147.45 +30.40 +2.72
Reliance 798.35 +16.20 +2.07
Bajaj Auto 3,163.80 +55.65 +1.79
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 206.15 -5.90 -2.78
Bharti Airtel 384.65 -4.80 -1.23
Cipla 578.90 -7.20 -1.23
Maruti Suzuki 7,888.30 -89.90 -1.13
SBI 251.30 -2.55 -1.00
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,888.50 -84.65 -1.06
BHEL 83.15 -0.85 -1.01
SBI 251.30 -2.45 -0.97
Cipla 579.75 -5.20 -0.89
Bharti Airtel 384.60 -4.05 -1.04
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: Vijay Mallya Granted Bail Soon After Arrest in London

Watch: Vijay Mallya Granted Bail Soon After Arrest in London

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES