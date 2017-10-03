Govt Approves 5 FDI Proposals in Single Brand Retail Sector
Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country grew 9 percent to USD 43.47 billion in 2016-17.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: The government has approved five foreign direct investment proposals, including that of Oppo Mobiles India and Louis Vuitton Malletier, in the single brand retail sector, according to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).
The other FDI proposals approved by the government include Chumbak Design (USD 8.62 million), Daniel Wellington AB (USD 10 million) and Actoserba Active Wholesale Pvt Ltd. Actoserba Active Wholesale's application was made for single brand retail trading (SBRT) of ZIVAME brand in addition to existing business of wholesale.
Oppo Mobiles India has got the nod to undertake SBRT of OPPO brand, in addition to existing business of wholesale, according to the DIPP's Foreign Investment Facilitation portal.
This portal was set up after the winding up of the foreign investment promotion board. The portal showed that Diabu Diamond Tools India has been advised to approach through automatic route for its FDI proposal.
FDI into the country grew 9 percent to USD 43.47 billion in 2016-17.
The other FDI proposals approved by the government include Chumbak Design (USD 8.62 million), Daniel Wellington AB (USD 10 million) and Actoserba Active Wholesale Pvt Ltd. Actoserba Active Wholesale's application was made for single brand retail trading (SBRT) of ZIVAME brand in addition to existing business of wholesale.
Oppo Mobiles India has got the nod to undertake SBRT of OPPO brand, in addition to existing business of wholesale, according to the DIPP's Foreign Investment Facilitation portal.
This portal was set up after the winding up of the foreign investment promotion board. The portal showed that Diabu Diamond Tools India has been advised to approach through automatic route for its FDI proposal.
FDI into the country grew 9 percent to USD 43.47 billion in 2016-17.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI Life Insura
|707.55
|+7.55
|+1.08
|Reliance
|798.35
|+17.45
|+2.23
|HDFC
|1,761.60
|+19.45
|+1.12
|Axis Bank
|509.65
|+0.50
|+0.10
|GAIL
|435.40
|+16.35
|+3.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI Life Insura
|708.00
|+8.00
|+1.14
|Indiabulls Vent
|264.95
|+9.45
|+3.70
|GAIL
|433.60
|+14.50
|+3.46
|HCL Tech
|885.00
|+10.50
|+1.20
|Reliance
|798.35
|+16.20
|+2.07
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|435.40
|+16.35
|+3.90
|Tata Motors
|416.00
|+14.50
|+3.61
|Bharti Infratel
|408.50
|+10.10
|+2.54
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,234.35
|+27.60
|+2.29
|UPL
|796.00
|+17.50
|+2.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors (D)
|233.40
|+11.00
|+4.95
|Tata Motors
|416.40
|+15.15
|+3.78
|Asian Paints
|1,147.45
|+30.40
|+2.72
|Reliance
|798.35
|+16.20
|+2.07
|Bajaj Auto
|3,163.80
|+55.65
|+1.79
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|206.15
|-5.90
|-2.78
|Bharti Airtel
|384.65
|-4.80
|-1.23
|Cipla
|578.90
|-7.20
|-1.23
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,888.30
|-89.90
|-1.13
|SBI
|251.30
|-2.55
|-1.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,888.50
|-84.65
|-1.06
|BHEL
|83.15
|-0.85
|-1.01
|SBI
|251.30
|-2.45
|-0.97
|Cipla
|579.75
|-5.20
|-0.89
|Bharti Airtel
|384.60
|-4.05
|-1.04
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sehwag Thinks IPL Contracts Prevented Aussies from Sledging
- Have You Read Aditya Narayan's Reaction on Raipur Airport Row Yet?
- Toyota Fortuner 2.7 4x2 AT Review: The Ford Endeavour Competitor
- Priyanka Chopra Had 'Best Time' Hosting Global Citizen Festival
- Dean Jones Loses Cool as Aussies Sink in Indore