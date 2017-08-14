Govt Eases Curbs on Certain Gold Jewellery Exports From EOUs
Earlier, there were certain restrictions with regards to jewellery and articles containing gold from EOUs, Electronic Hardware Technology Parks (EHTPs), Software Technology Parks (STPs) and Bio Technology Parks (BTPs).
A salesperson caters to buyers at a jewellery showroom. (Reuters) Representative image.
New Delhi: The government on Sunday permitted export of jewellery and articles having 8-22 carats of gold from Export Oriented Units (EOUs).
As per the amendment in the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20, "export of gold jewellery, including processed jewellery, whether plain or studded and articles, containing gold of 8 carats and above upto a maximum limit of 22 carats only shall be permitted" from EOUs, EHTPs, STPs and BTPs.
The same is also applicable on jewellery and articles containing gold from domestic tariff area.
Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has permitted export of certain quantities eggs and pulses to Maldives under bilateral trade agreement between India and Maldives during 2017-18.
