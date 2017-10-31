GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Govt Extends Deadline For Return Filing of Audit Reports to November 7

This is the second extension given to them after the first deadline expired on September 30 and it was extended till October 31.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2017, 11:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Govt Extends Deadline For Return Filing of Audit Reports to November 7
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: The government on Tuesday extended till November 7 the last date for e-filing of income tax returns for those taxpayers who file audit reports.

A senior official said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) took the decision to extend the deadline by a week, considering the "representations made by various stakeholders".

This is the second extension given to them after the first deadline expired on September 30 and it was extended till October 31.

Tax practitioner bodies had sought an extension from the government, saying they needed more time to file returns for entities where tax audit report or transfer pricing report or other audit reports are prescribed to be filled.

Among other things, they had cited non-availability of clerical staff at chartered accountants' offices due to the GST roll-out as a reason.

"This year, professionals are busy in making compliance with GST obligations... the technical glitches in the system have aggravated the problems," a federation had said in a representation to the CBDT, the policy-making body of the Income Tax Department.

Besides, the CBDT has revised e-filing income tax return (ITR) preparation utilities for filing all types of ITR forms, tax audit report, the federation had said.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,213.13 -53.03 ( -0.16%)

Nifty 50

10,335.30 -28.35 ( -0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 523.15 +39.15 +8.09
Tata Steel 703.80 -14.45 -2.01
Cyient 540.55 -17.15 -3.08
ICICI Bank 300.10 -0.45 -0.15
Bharti Airtel 497.20 +4.30 +0.87
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 441.95 +12.05 +2.80
Axis Bank 523.05 +38.75 +8.00
Bank of Baroda 169.85 -4.25 -2.44
Tata Steel 703.65 -15.15 -2.11
Network 18 51.10 +1.85 +3.76
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 523.15 +39.15 +8.09
Bharti Infratel 442.15 +12.45 +2.90
ONGC 191.10 +4.50 +2.41
HCL Tech 855.80 +19.45 +2.33
BPCL 541.60 +5.35 +1.00
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 523.05 +38.75 +8.00
ONGC 191.10 +4.45 +2.38
BHEL 97.75 +1.95 +2.04
Bharti Airtel 497.65 +4.85 +0.98
Hero Motocorp 3,854.75 +23.95 +0.63
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 799.30 -25.10 -3.04
Vedanta 331.85 -9.10 -2.67
Infosys 921.85 -22.25 -2.36
GAIL 465.20 -10.50 -2.21
M&M 1,344.80 -29.95 -2.18
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 921.65 -23.00 -2.43
M&M 1,345.00 -29.45 -2.14
Tata Steel 703.65 -15.15 -2.11
SBI 305.80 -6.30 -2.02
Tata Motors 428.55 -7.25 -1.66
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES