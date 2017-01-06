New Delhi: The first advance estimates for economic growth, compiled with figures from before demonetisation announcement, predict that the Indian economy will expand 7.1% in the financial year 2016-17.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a statement on Friday that the growth in GDP during 2016-17 is estimated at 7.1 percent. That is less than the 7.6% rate at which the economy expanded in 2015-16.

The advance estimates were compiled from data pertaining to industrial production, performance of listed companies, estimates of crop production and indicators like sales tax, deposits and credits, passenger and freight earnings of railways, civil aviation numbers, cargo at sea ports and auto sales data from April to October.

Agriculture as expected to grow at 4.1% which is significantly higher; service sector growing as well: Shaktikanta Das, Eco Affairs Secy pic.twitter.com/2SJvzwSxpH — ANI (@ANI_news) January 6, 2017

Agriculture, forestry and fishing is expected to expand by 4.1 percent in 2016-17 from 1.2 percent.

On the other hand, mining and quarrying is likely to shrink by 1.8 percent after recording a growth of 7.4 per cent in 2015-16.

Growth in manufacturing is expected to slow to 7.4 percent (from 9.3 percent) and construction activities to 2.9 percent (from 3.9 percent).

As per the data, the per capita net national income (current prices) during 2016-17 is estimated to be Rs 1,03,007 showing a rise of 10.4 percent as compared to Rs 93,293 during 2015-16 with the growth rate of 7.4 percent.

(With PTI inputs)