Govt Seeks to Sell up to 10% Stake in Top Power Producer NTPC
The government has set a floor price of 168 rupees ($2.63) apiece for the sale through a stock market auction.
In this June 8, 2012, file photo, an employee works on electric pylons at a power station in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters/Parivartan Sharma)
Mumbai: The government will sell a 5 percent stake in the country's biggest power producer NTPC Ltd over two days to Wednesday with an upsize option to sell an additional 5 percent, according to a regulatory filing.
The government has set a floor price of 168 rupees ($2.63) apiece for the sale through a stock market auction, the filing showed.
Ahead of the announcement, NTPC shares closed 2.5 percent higher at 173.30 rupees in a Mumbai market that gained 0.6 percent.
($1 = 63.9000 Indian rupees)
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|941.00
|+28.85
|+3.16
|HDFC
|1,766.45
|+9.10
|+0.52
|DLF
|180.10
|-6.85
|-3.66
|Reliance
|1,566.55
|-1.50
|-0.10
|Rel Capital
|788.05
|+11.15
|+1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Thyrocare Techn
|672.55
|-30.85
|-4.39
|Infosys
|941.15
|+28.65
|+3.14
|M&M
|1,377.95
|+2.15
|+0.16
|ITC
|282.25
|+0.75
|+0.27
|DLF
|179.75
|-6.80
|-3.65
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|941.00
|+28.85
|+3.16
|IOC
|440.70
|+12.50
|+2.92
|NTPC
|173.30
|+4.30
|+2.54
|Sun Pharma
|493.20
|+10.20
|+2.11
|Hero Motocorp
|3,959.20
|+76.55
|+1.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|941.15
|+28.65
|+3.14
|NTPC
|172.70
|+3.55
|+2.10
|Hero Motocorp
|3,949.40
|+74.90
|+1.93
|Sun Pharma
|492.75
|+9.45
|+1.96
|Adani Ports
|387.00
|+7.05
|+1.86
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,049.40
|-38.75
|-1.86
|Power Grid Corp
|217.10
|-3.85
|-1.74
|Tata Motors
|379.30
|-4.85
|-1.26
|Tata Motors (D)
|225.20
|-2.15
|-0.95
|Tata Steel
|635.85
|-3.15
|-0.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,045.95
|-41.95
|-2.01
|Tata Motors
|379.20
|-4.80
|-1.25
|Tata Motors (D)
|225.65
|-1.70
|-0.75
|SBI
|279.30
|-1.15
|-0.41
|TCS
|2,485.85
|-9.45
|-0.38
