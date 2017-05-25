DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Govt serious About Curbing Black Money And Widening Tax Base
The Centre is committed to curb the circulation of black money and widen tax base, a senior Income Tax official said here on Thursday.
Kolkata: The Centre is committed to curb the circulation of black money and widen tax base, a senior Income Tax official said here on Thursday.
The Additional Director, Income Tax (Intelligence and Criminal Investigation), West Bengal and Sikkim, Priyabrata Pramanik urged people to come forward voluntarily to furnish transaction details with IT department to curb the menace of black money in the country.
For collecting information of certain types of transactions from third parties in a non-intrusive manner, the Income-tax Rules require quoting of Permanent Account Number (PAN) where the transactions exceed a specified limit, he said adding that "Persons who do not hold PAN are required to fill up Form 60."
"The objective is to provide a mechanism wherein the flow of information regarding certain specified high value transactions entered into by a taxpayer with other persons is automatic. This will help for widening and deepening the tax base," he added.
Recommended For You
- New 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire First Drive Review: Does it Aspire to Amaze You?
- On Kumble, Kohli Says BCCI Following Due Process By Inviting Fresh Applications
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Things To Know Before Watching The Fifth Instalment
- It's Official: OnePlus 5 to Be India's First Phone With Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Bollywood Stars Join Sachin Tendulkar For A Billion Dreams Premiere