GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

Group of Ministers Suggests Making GST Inclusion in MRP Mandatory

This rule, sources said, must be applicable to establishments like restaurants, eateries and malls that sell packaged goods such as bottled beverages which already carry an MRP, but at some places, a GST is charged over and above that MRP.

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2017, 4:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Group of Ministers Suggests Making GST Inclusion in MRP Mandatory
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Maximum retail price of goods must include the GST component to effectively address consumer complaints that some retailers charge the new indirect tax on MRP of products, a high-level panel of state finance ministers has recommended.

The group of ministers, headed by Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has in its recommendation to the GST Council on easing compliance burden on small and medium enterprises suggested that the government make it amply clear in the present law that MRP is the maximum price of a product to be sold in retail and charging anything above this is an offence.

This rule, sources said, must be applicable to establishments like restaurants, eateries and malls that sell packaged goods such as bottled beverages which already carry an MRP, but at some places, a GST is charged over and above that MRP.

However, businesses while uploading the invoice to the government in filing returns and paying taxes can separately show the GST component and the selling price of the product.

"We have suggested that when businesses issue invoice to consumers, the MRP should be inclusive of GST. The bifurcation in tax collection and sale price can be shown in the invoice while paying taxes to the government," sources told PTI.

In Guwahati on November 10, the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising his state counterparts, is likely to take up the recommendations of the GoM, which was set up earlier this month.

Over half a dozen MSMEs on Sunday made a presentation before the GoM, sources added.

Among other things, the GoM also suggested lowering the fees for delayed filing of returns to Rs 50 a day from Rs 100.

Also, the panel pitched for extending the quarterly filing of returns facility to all taxpayers.

Currently, businesses with turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore are allowed to file returns and pay taxes every quarter. It also suggested further simplification in return filing process, HSN Code and invoice matching.

The major recommendation of the GoM includesslashing tax rate to 1 percent for manufacturers and restaurants while easing norms for traders opting for it.

Manufacturers and restaurants with turnover of up to Rs 1 crore pay GST under the composition scheme at 2 percent and 5 percent, respectively. The same for traders is 1 percent.

It also suggested doing away with the tax rate distinction between ACand non-AC restaurants, those which are not covered under the composition scheme, and tax them at 12 percent with input credit.

Also, eating out at hotels, which hasroom tariff of more than Rs 7,500, should attract a uniform 18 percent tax rate instead of any separate category for 5-star hotel, the GoM recommended.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,266.16 +108.94 ( +0.33%)

Nifty 50

10,363.65 +40.60 ( +0.39%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 300.55 -0.60 -0.20
PNB 203.95 +7.30 +3.71
SBI 312.00 +0.95 +0.31
Lupin 1,025.95 +24.85 +2.48
Yes Bank 314.85 +7.80 +2.54
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 312.10 +1.15 +0.37
PI Industries 823.15 +69.30 +9.19
PNB 203.95 +7.70 +3.92
ICICI Bank 300.55 -0.40 -0.13
Bank of Baroda 174.10 -0.20 -0.11
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 429.70 +11.15 +2.66
Yes Bank 314.85 +7.80 +2.54
Lupin 1,025.95 +24.85 +2.48
Tech Mahindra 485.55 +9.15 +1.92
Dr Reddys Labs 2,438.50 +43.55 +1.82
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 1,027.55 +26.70 +2.67
Tata Motors (D) 244.00 +6.30 +2.65
ONGC 186.65 +3.10 +1.69
Bharti Airtel 492.80 +7.70 +1.59
Dr Reddys Labs 2,433.00 +37.60 +1.57
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 836.35 -18.60 -2.18
HUL 1,234.20 -25.95 -2.06
ITC 265.15 -4.20 -1.56
Wipro 293.25 -3.70 -1.25
Tata Steel 718.25 -8.55 -1.18
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,235.90 -21.50 -1.71
ITC 265.15 -4.20 -1.56
Tata Steel 718.80 -7.45 -1.03
Wipro 293.70 -2.90 -0.98
M&M 1,374.45 -11.50 -0.83
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Demonetisation, GST Destroyed Economy, Says Rahul Gandhi

Demonetisation, GST Destroyed Economy, Says Rahul Gandhi

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES