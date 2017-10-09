GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Growth Important, But Not at Cost of Inflation: RBI Governor Urjit Patel

"Growth is always there in the MPC's scheme of things; we don't lose sight of that, but not at the cost of inflation," Patel said.

Reuters

Updated:October 9, 2017, 11:12 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Growth Important, But Not at Cost of Inflation: RBI Governor Urjit Patel
RBI Governor, Urjit Patel at a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI)
Mumbai: Fostering monetary conditions conducive to economic growth were a constant consideration for Indian policymakers, but would not take priority over achieving the central bank's inflation target, Governor Urjit Patel told a newspaper on Monday.

Patel told the Mint newspaper that the economy was recovering, after growth slowed to a three-year low of 5.7 percent in the April-June quarter.

The slowdown had sparked some calls for lower interest rates, but with inflation rising the RBI left rates unchanged at a review by the monetary policy committee (MPC) last week.

"Growth is always there in the MPC's scheme of things; we don't lose sight of that, but not at the cost of inflation," Patel was quoted as saying in the interview.

"However, we have to be careful — we should aim at achieving the inflation target without losing sight of supporting economic growth."

Consumer inflation accelerated to 3.36 percent in August. India's central bank has a medium-term target for annual inflation of 4 percent with the flexbility of plus/minus 2 percent on either side to make room for food price volatility.

The (MPC) will strive to achieve its 4 percent inflation target on a "durable basis", Patel said.

Last week, the RBI kept its repo rate unchanged at 6.00 percent as expected last week, and raised inflation projections, cooling hopes for future rate cuts.

However, Patel said growth was already starting to recover. The RBI last week cut its projection for gross value added - an indicator of growth it prefers to 6.7 percent from 7.3 percent for the year ending in March - higher than some analyst forecasts.

"Our projections based on high-frequency real economy indicators suggest that growth will pick up in the third and fourth quarters (of the current fiscal year) to above 7 percent," he told Mint.

"We have started seeing the upturn."
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,866.73 +52.51 ( +0.17%)

Nifty 50

9,990.30 +10.60 ( +0.11%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 697.50 +6.05 +0.87
ICICI Bank 273.10 +1.15 +0.42
Jindal Steel 158.75 +6.00 +3.93
Reliance 832.40 -4.65 -0.56
Just Dial 418.40 +14.05 +3.47
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma Adv 357.00 -32.35 -8.31
Jindal Steel 158.40 +6.00 +3.94
Graphite India 484.65 +14.10 +3.00
Aptech 336.40 +26.60 +8.59
Meghmani Organi 97.55 +7.55 +8.39
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,422.35 +46.50 +1.96
Coal India 280.15 +3.45 +1.25
IndusInd Bank 1,703.05 +20.55 +1.22
UltraTechCement 3,963.95 +33.05 +0.84
Tata Steel 697.65 +6.20 +0.90
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,421.55 +43.70 +1.84
Coal India 280.30 +3.85 +1.39
Tata Motors 428.30 +4.10 +0.97
Tata Steel 697.00 +5.60 +0.81
Tata Motors (D) 240.85 +1.65 +0.69
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 200.60 -4.15 -2.03
Aurobindo Pharm 736.50 -9.50 -1.27
ONGC 172.10 -1.75 -1.01
Indiabulls Hsg 1,255.50 -12.70 -1.00
Vedanta 324.35 -2.80 -0.86
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 172.05 -1.65 -0.95
Reliance 832.75 -4.10 -0.49
Adani Ports 387.00 -1.90 -0.49
Bharti Airtel 380.45 -1.85 -0.48
Lupin 1,038.80 -3.50 -0.34
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Viewpoint Special: Bhupendra Chaubey In Conversation With Hrithik Roshan

Viewpoint Special: Bhupendra Chaubey In Conversation With Hrithik Roshan

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES