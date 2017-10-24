GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
GST Collections at Rs 92,150 Crore in September

"The total revenue of GST paid under different heads (up to October 23, 2017) for the month of September 2017 is Rs 92,150 crore," finance ministry said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2017, 5:11 PM IST
Representative image.(Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: The government has collected Rs 92,150 crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in September from 42.91 lakh businesses, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Of this, Rs 14,042 crore is on account of Central GST, while State GST is to the tune of Rs 21,172 crore.

Integrated GST collections stood at Rs 48,948 crore, of which Rs 23,951 crore was on account of imports.

Collection under compensation cess stood at Rs 7,988 crore, of which Rs 722 crore is compensation cess from imports in September.

Till Monday 42.91 lakh business entities had filed initial GSTR-3B returns for September.

As per the data available, GST collections for the maiden month of July were over Rs 95,000 crore, while for August the figure was over Rs 91,000 crore.

September was the third month of GST roll out.

GST which amalgamates over a dozen taxes, including excise duty and service tax, was rolled out on July 1.
