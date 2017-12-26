GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
GST Collections Decline to Rs 80,808 Crore In November

Of the Rs 80,808 crore collected, Rs 7,798 crore has been garnered as compensation cess in November – the fifth month of GST roll out.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2017, 7:07 PM IST
Image for representation., (Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: GST collections slipped for the second straight month to Rs 80,808 crore in November, down from over Rs 83,000 crore in the previous month.

The total collection of GST till December 25 stood at Rs 80,808 crore for November and 53.06 lakh returns have been filed for the month, a finance ministry statement said. Of the Rs 80,808 crore collected, Rs 7,798 crore has been garnered as compensation cess in November – the fifth month of GST roll out.

Besides, Rs 13,089 crore has been collected as Central GST, Rs 18,650 crore as State GST, Rs 41,270 crore as Integrated Goods and Services Tax. Further, Rs 10,348 crore is being transferred from IGST to CGST account and Rs 14,488 crore is being transferred from IGST to SGST account by way of settlement of funds on account of cross utilisation of IGST credit for payment of CGST and SGST, respectively or due to inter-state business to consumer transactions.

Thus, a total amount of Rs 24,836 crore is being transferred from IGST to CGST/SGST account by way of settlement, the statement added. Thus, the total collection of CGST and SGST for the month of December 2017 (up to December 25) is Rs 23,437 crore and Rs 33,138 crore, respectively.

As per the data available, GST collections in July was over Rs 95,000 crore, while in August the figure was over Rs 91,000 crore. In September, it was over Rs 92,150 crore and in October it was over Rs 83,000 crore.
S&P BSE Sensex

34,010.61 +70.31 ( +0.21%)

Nifty 50

10,531.50 +38.50 ( +0.37%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,733.90 -67.60 -0.69
PNB 170.50 -8.25 -4.62
M&M 1,541.75 -14.55 -0.93
Tata Steel 702.80 -7.40 -1.04
Jet Airways 737.60 +17.20 +2.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,308.05 +144.05 +1.57
ICICI Bank 308.85 +5.40 +1.78
Bharti Airtel 526.70 +7.75 +1.49
Petronet LNG 254.45 +6.50 +2.62
Bombay Dyeing 280.80 +14.10 +5.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 308.40 +10.40 +3.49
Hindalco 249.65 +6.90 +2.84
Cipla 591.65 +15.20 +2.64
M&M 1,521.45 +38.05 +2.57
Sun Pharma 529.80 +11.45 +2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 542.80 +13.70 +2.59
Sun Pharma 540.45 +9.95 +1.88
Yes Bank 315.45 +5.40 +1.74
Tata Steel 721.40 +10.80 +1.52
Dr Reddys Labs 2,360.25 +27.20 +1.17
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 317.15 -2.70 -0.84
Coal India 263.75 -2.15 -0.81
NTPC 178.45 -1.30 -0.72
M&M 741.55 -4.65 -0.62
HUL 1,348.10 -8.40 -0.62
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,333.05 -18.90 -0.80
Coal India 266.00 -2.00 -0.75
Tata Steel 710.60 -4.90 -0.68
IndusInd Bank 1,648.85 -10.65 -0.64
Hero Motocorp 3,785.95 -23.05 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

