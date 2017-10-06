GST Council Meet LIVE: Eating Out to Get Cheaper; Relief for Exporters

Oct 6, 2017 7:30 pm (IST)

What We Know So Far:

- GST Council to allow quarterly filing of returns for businesses with annual turnover up to Rs 1.5 crore.

- Relief for jewellers as no need to furnish PAN card on jewellery purchase of more than Rs 50,000.

- GST rate on handicrafts may be cut from 12% to 5%.

- GST Council decides to roll-out e-way billing from April.

- A few daily-use items to get cheaper. Some daily use items removed from 28 percent tax slab.

- In principle, GST Council has revised the rate of air-conditioned restaurants to 12 percent. A group of ministers has been formed to devise the mechanism. The GoM will submit its report in 10 days.