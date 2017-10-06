GST Council Meet LIVE: Eating Out to Get Cheaper; Relief for Exporters

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
#BREAKING #GST rates of 26 items were reviewed by the #GSTCouncil says FM, Arun Jaitley.#GSTCouncilMeet pic.twitter.com/dmRpZbN0HP— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 6, 2017
Every exporter will now get an e-wallet. In the e-wallet, there would be a notional amount for credit: Arun Jaitley #GSTCouncilMeet #GST pic.twitter.com/73kOOa64yp— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 6, 2017
Jaitley says not possible to comment on pattern of GST collection as it's a transition phase. He says that concerns of small scale traders and exporters have been addressed after taking stock of last three months. Although there is no export on taxation, a committee was formed to review their issues, he says.
Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Haseeb Drabu says the focus of the GST Council meet was on small traders and exporters, and on reducing compliance distress. He says that there's a possibility that the council may look at other modalities instead of e-wallets. Direct subsidies is one option on the table instead of e-wallets, he says.
What We Know So Far:
- GST Council to allow quarterly filing of returns for businesses with annual turnover up to Rs 1.5 crore.
- Relief for jewellers as no need to furnish PAN card on jewellery purchase of more than Rs 50,000.
- GST rate on handicrafts may be cut from 12% to 5%.
- GST Council decides to roll-out e-way billing from April.
- A few daily-use items to get cheaper. Some daily use items removed from 28 percent tax slab.
- In principle, GST Council has revised the rate of air-conditioned restaurants to 12 percent. A group of ministers has been formed to devise the mechanism. The GoM will submit its report in 10 days.
#CNBCTV18Exclusive | Kerala FM @thomasisaaq says committee to come up with mechanism to cut #GST on AC restaurants in 10 days pic.twitter.com/Hc3BGdVdHN— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) October 6, 2017
Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaaq says GST rate on a few items from the 28% bracket has been reduced. The items that have made the cut include gas stoves and a few other consumer articles. Isaaq also says that exporters will get IGST relief for 6 months, and the government will develop and introduce the e-wallet gateway after the 6-month period.
Sources have told CNN-News18 that businesses with a turnover of up to Rs 1 crore will now have to file returns quarterly, and not monthly. Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister says many states requested for quarterly returns filing for small businesses. Small and medium businesses have been hit hard by the higher compliance burden owing to complex monthly return filing.
GST meet helps markets go for a bull run
Domestic bourses saw their their first weekly rise in three weeks as the Sensex on Friday soared over 222 points to end at an over two-week high of 31,814.22 and the Nifty closed near 10,000-level on across-the-spectrum buying led by metal stocks ahead of the GST Council meet outcome. Expectations built up among investors on ground that today's GST Council meeting may provide some relief to exporters and small and medium enterprises in terms of faster refunds and compliance.
