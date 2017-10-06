GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

GST Council Meet LIVE: Rate for AC Restaurants May Come Down

News18.com | October 6, 2017, 6:25 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

The all-powerful Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will hold its 22nd meeting today and is likely to consider relaxing the return filing cycle for small and medium enterprises. Sources told Network18 that a quarterly return filing mechanism could replace the current system of three monthly and one annual filing. Around 60 goods and services may also become cheaper after being shifted to lower slabs.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 6, 2017 6:25 pm (IST)

Threshold for composition scheme in GST hiked from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore: Sources (PTI)

Oct 6, 2017 6:10 pm (IST)

Restaurants, cab services among 60 items for which rates are likely to be cut. Eating out at an AC restaurant is currently taxed at 18%, but reports have said that it could come down to 12%.  

Oct 6, 2017 5:35 pm (IST)

Sources say GST Council has decided to raise composition scheme limit to Rs 1 crore from Rs 75 lakh, reports CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan.

Oct 6, 2017 5:15 pm (IST)

Speaking on a day when the GST council is meeting in Delhi, the VP said people must understand that any transformation or reformation faces "some initial hiccups, some teething troubles".

"But at the end of the day, the PM's mantra of reform, perform and transform has a meaning," he said, adding that GST was India's most revolutionary tax reform ever.

Oct 6, 2017 4:53 pm (IST)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today said discussions on the economy and GST should carry on, stressing that such debates were always good for democracy. In the long run, GST would be beneficial for all, the vice president asserted.

Discussions are going on about the country, its economy and also GST - its effects, after-effects and side-effects. Let the discussions go on. It is always good for democracy," Naidu said at the International Conference on Technological Advancements in Railway and Metro Projects.

Oct 6, 2017 2:34 pm (IST)

Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that as in pre-GST regime, inputs to exporters likely to get deemed export status and that upfront exemption on purchases for exporters may get the Council's nod. Import IGST is also likely to be exempt for exports and an e-wallet for exporters is likely from April. The GST Council will also be approving suspension of reverse charge till March 31, say sources.

Oct 6, 2017 2:16 pm (IST)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has kept the repo rate unchanged, has admitted that “disruptions” from GST have worsened the economy’s prospects in the short term.

Oct 6, 2017 1:18 pm (IST)

The agenda of today's GST Meet is — hike in composition threshold, quarterly filing for Small-and-Medium enterprises and ways to expedite input credit refund.

Oct 6, 2017 1:04 pm (IST)

The RBI has placed the onus firmly on the government to engineer a quick turnaround in the economy that was still smarting under an imperfect GST roll out, marred by complaints about technical glitches on the tech backbone and procedural hassles. Delayed GST tax refunds have also resulted in severe fund shortage for exporters. This has hurt their working capital availability, affecting normal operations.

Oct 6, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)

The Council may consider relaxing return filing timeline for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), defer reverse charge mechanism, and reopen registration for composition scheme for the third time to March 31, 2018, and hasten tax refunds for exporters battling cash crunch.

Oct 6, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)

The rate cuts, if announced on Friday, will help boost household spending just in time for the pre-Diwali buying season, with the government also planning to introduce a slew of measures to reduce the compliance burden for small taxpayers struggling under the new indirect tax system.

Oct 6, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)

Moneycontrol is saying that GST rates are likely to be cut for luxury goods in the 28% bracket. AC will get cheaper to 12% from the existing 18%, while the rate for cab lease services may be reduced to 18% from 28%. The rate on some handicraft items, unbranded cereals and artificial jewellery may be brought down to the 5% bracket from the 12% one.

Oct 6, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)

During the all-important GST Council meet today, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to push for a big tax rate cut, which will enable 60 goods and services to become cheaper, reports moneycontrol.com. This seems to be part of a broader strategy to help the economy claw out of a three-year growth slump. PM Narendra Modi had apparently brainstormed for over three hours with Jaitley and Amit Shah on Thursday, to understand the current state of the economy.

Oct 6, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | GST Council Meets Today, Breather Likely for Small Businesses

Implemented on July 1, the GST replaced 17 central and state taxes to unite the country as one market but has been facing starting trouble.

Oct 6, 2017 9:52 am (IST)

The last date for filing of final sales returns for July in GSTR-1 form is October 10, while the date for uploading of purchase returns in GSTR-2 is October 31. The final GSTR-3, matching GSTR-1 and 2, is to be filed by November 10. The Group of Ministers in its meeting on Wednesday has asked GSTN and Infosys, which manages the IT infrastructure, to brace up for handling the rush of last-minute filers.

Oct 6, 2017 9:49 am (IST)

This will be the 22nd meeting of the GST Council. The Group of Ministers, under Sushil Modi, set up to look into GSTN glitches are likely to brief the Council on the portal's functioning. With over 33 lakh businesses filing the final GSTR-1 return, the GoM has tasked GSTN to send reminder text messages to the remaining 20 lakh businesses that are yet to submit the tax forms.

Oct 6, 2017 9:26 am (IST)

Till August 28, more than 36 lakh businesses had filed first tax returns under the GST regime out of a total of 68.2 lakh taxpayers and tweaks to the filing mechanism for small businesses may help push up the compliance rate. The GST Council on Friday may also consider reopening the registration for composition scheme for the third time. The composition scheme is an alternative method of levy of tax designed for small taxpayers whose turnover is up to Rs 75 lakh; Rs 50 lakh in the case of eight north-eastern states and Himachal Pradesh. The objective behind it is to bring simplicity and reduce the compliance cost for small taxpayers.

Oct 6, 2017 9:23 am (IST)

A senior government official said that a change in the return filing cycle was likely. “A quarterly return filing could be implemented for small businesses," the official said. The official added that the cut-off of annual turnover which qualifies a company as small business will be decided by the GST Council on Friday. At present, all businesses have to file three monthly returns and one annual return.

Oct 6, 2017 9:22 am (IST)

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will hold its 22nd meeting today and is likely to consider relaxing the return filing cycle for small and medium enterprises. Implemented on July 1, GST replaced 17 central and state taxes to unite the country as one market but has been facing starting trouble. Among the challenges are the monthly filing of returns and the glitches in the GST Network portal.

  • 06 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship
    SCO vs PNG
    278/9
    50.0 overs
    		 177/10
    43.3 overs
    Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 101 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    242/9
    50.0 overs
    		 243/3
    42.5 overs
    India beat Australia by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    288/6
    50.0 overs
    		 294/1
    38.0 overs
    England beat West Indies by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    334/5
    50.0 overs
    		 313/8
    50.0 overs
    Australia beat India by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Sep - 02 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa
    SA vs BAN
    496/3
    146.0 overs
    		 320/10
    89.1 overs
    South Africa beat Bangladesh by 333 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES