GST Council Meet LIVE: Rate for AC Restaurants May Come Down

Speaking on a day when the GST council is meeting in Delhi, the VP said people must understand that any transformation or reformation faces "some initial hiccups, some teething troubles".
"But at the end of the day, the PM's mantra of reform, perform and transform has a meaning," he said, adding that GST was India's most revolutionary tax reform ever.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today said discussions on the economy and GST should carry on, stressing that such debates were always good for democracy. In the long run, GST would be beneficial for all, the vice president asserted.
Discussions are going on about the country, its economy and also GST - its effects, after-effects and side-effects. Let the discussions go on. It is always good for democracy," Naidu said at the International Conference on Technological Advancements in Railway and Metro Projects.
Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that as in pre-GST regime, inputs to exporters likely to get deemed export status and that upfront exemption on purchases for exporters may get the Council's nod. Import IGST is also likely to be exempt for exports and an e-wallet for exporters is likely from April. The GST Council will also be approving suspension of reverse charge till March 31, say sources.
The RBI has placed the onus firmly on the government to engineer a quick turnaround in the economy that was still smarting under an imperfect GST roll out, marred by complaints about technical glitches on the tech backbone and procedural hassles. Delayed GST tax refunds have also resulted in severe fund shortage for exporters. This has hurt their working capital availability, affecting normal operations.
Moneycontrol is saying that GST rates are likely to be cut for luxury goods in the 28% bracket. AC will get cheaper to 12% from the existing 18%, while the rate for cab lease services may be reduced to 18% from 28%. The rate on some handicraft items, unbranded cereals and artificial jewellery may be brought down to the 5% bracket from the 12% one.
During the all-important GST Council meet today, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to push for a big tax rate cut, which will enable 60 goods and services to become cheaper, reports moneycontrol.com. This seems to be part of a broader strategy to help the economy claw out of a three-year growth slump. PM Narendra Modi had apparently brainstormed for over three hours with Jaitley and Amit Shah on Thursday, to understand the current state of the economy.
Implemented on July 1, the GST replaced 17 central and state taxes to unite the country as one market but has been facing starting trouble.
The last date for filing of final sales returns for July in GSTR-1 form is October 10, while the date for uploading of purchase returns in GSTR-2 is October 31. The final GSTR-3, matching GSTR-1 and 2, is to be filed by November 10. The Group of Ministers in its meeting on Wednesday has asked GSTN and Infosys, which manages the IT infrastructure, to brace up for handling the rush of last-minute filers.
This will be the 22nd meeting of the GST Council. The Group of Ministers, under Sushil Modi, set up to look into GSTN glitches are likely to brief the Council on the portal's functioning. With over 33 lakh businesses filing the final GSTR-1 return, the GoM has tasked GSTN to send reminder text messages to the remaining 20 lakh businesses that are yet to submit the tax forms.
Till August 28, more than 36 lakh businesses had filed first tax returns under the GST regime out of a total of 68.2 lakh taxpayers and tweaks to the filing mechanism for small businesses may help push up the compliance rate. The GST Council on Friday may also consider reopening the registration for composition scheme for the third time. The composition scheme is an alternative method of levy of tax designed for small taxpayers whose turnover is up to Rs 75 lakh; Rs 50 lakh in the case of eight north-eastern states and Himachal Pradesh. The objective behind it is to bring simplicity and reduce the compliance cost for small taxpayers.
A senior government official said that a change in the return filing cycle was likely. “A quarterly return filing could be implemented for small businesses," the official said. The official added that the cut-off of annual turnover which qualifies a company as small business will be decided by the GST Council on Friday. At present, all businesses have to file three monthly returns and one annual return.
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will hold its 22nd meeting today and is likely to consider relaxing the return filing cycle for small and medium enterprises. Implemented on July 1, GST replaced 17 central and state taxes to unite the country as one market but has been facing starting trouble. Among the challenges are the monthly filing of returns and the glitches in the GST Network portal.
